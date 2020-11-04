Pokimane has set a maximum donation limit, Twitch is upside down

On streaming platforms like Twitch, viewers can support their favorite streamers through donations and subscriptions. Large streamers can, with rare exceptions, receive staggering amounts. Among them is streamer Pokimane, who has decided to change her donation method to only accept donations with a certain maximum value.

a decision supported by several major streamers

Earlier this week, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, a 6.2 million follower streamer on Twitch and one of the most popular videographers on Amazon’s streaming platform, decided to limit their donations to a maximum of $ 5. Therefore, his viewers cannot give him more than $ 5 in donation for each donation or the equivalent of a subscription. With a plethora of large donations, the streamer prefers those who support them to go to “growing chains, charities or even themselves”.

Although some internet users limit themselves to a subscription or small donations, others do not hesitate to donate several thousand dollars. However, thanks to his successful career on Twitch, Pokimane no longer needs large donations.

“I worked with StreamLabs to set a $ 5 donation limit for my channel. I think this is probably the first time this has been done. I’m not sure. Just want to thank you for your support when I was in high school, when I was in debt in college $ 20,000 and now when I’m really, really, very lucky and when I donate every $ 5 donation for n ‘ hold. is not necessary. “

It is important to note, however, that Pokimane doesn’t just live on donations and subscriptions. In addition to her sponsors, the videographer signed an exclusive contract with Twitch for approximately $ 4.5 million earlier this year. And as the Twitch Tracker website shows, the number of subscribers would be around 11,000. Therefore, with $ 3 or more, the subscriber, Pokimane’s income is particularly high. A rare accomplishment that proves once again that hard work and dedication pay off at Twitch. With its channel opened in 2013, Pokimane is one of the pillars of the platform.

Several other streamers welcomed this move. Tucker “Jericho” Boner, Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp and Félix “xQc” Lengyel congratulated this decision and suggested that they too could do the same. Unfortunately, some internet users took the opportunity to poke fun at the streamer, claiming on the side that the videographer had sufficiently exhausted the resources of her loyal subscribers that she was happy to use. But the regular guests of the platform know it, Pokimane exudes joie de vivre and friendliness and yet does not sponsor any donations, on the contrary.