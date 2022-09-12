During an episode of the Trash Taste podcast, released on September 10, popular streamer Imane “Pokimane” explained how Twitch has become more inclusive for female creators.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer delved into her streaming journey and struggles on the platform. Throughout the conversation, Imane claimed that over the years, Twitch and its audience have changed a lot.

Appreciating the platform for becoming increasingly “more diversified,” she noted:

“It becomes like more diversified with every year.”

Furthermore, she expressed gratitude for the support she’s received against s*xist and misogynistic conduct while playing League of Legends.

Speaking about the changes Twitch has seen with regards to gender diversity, Pokimane said:

“It becomes like more diversified with every year, which I can’t say enough how much I appreciate. In general interest, gender aspect, especially, the countries a little bit, but I feel like it kind of grows everywhere all at once.”

Continuing her trail of thought, she discussed her League of Legends days and the stereotypes viewers had in their minds regarding female creators. The streamer opined:

“Do you guys remember, back in the day, especially when League was always the most popular game on Twitch, what was always running rampant was these videos talking about female Twitch streamers and cleavage.’That was the thing. That was the clickbait everywhere. It was like almost like this propaganda that spread across.”

Furthermore, the popular personality talked about becoming increasingly frustrated with male creators who used to label her as a “cam-girl” because of her gender. When asked whether actual cam-girls are responsible for such misconceptions on the platform, Pokimane responded:

“Someone told me once “you shouldn’t be upset at the female streamers who are doing that. You should be upset at the guys who are expecting you to do the same thing.””

Having been on the Amazon-owned platform for over nine years, the iconic Twitch streamer has witnessed how the landscape has progressed over time.

YouTube reacts to Pokimane’s podcast episode

As expected, the podcast has been a huge hit among viewers, racking up over 693k views and thousands of comments. With that being said, the majority discussed Pokimane’s journey on Twitch.

Here’s what viewers had to say:

As a popular Twitch veteran, Pokimane has become one of the most formidable names in content creation, boasting over nine million followers on the streaming platform. However, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer had to face misogynistic and abusive comments from internet trolls and even from her male peers.

From receiving hate raids to being subjected to multiple criticisms, she has seen it all. Despite such adversity, she is currently one of the most revered creators on the purple platform.

