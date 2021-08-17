Pokimane could date one of his fans under certain conditions

While the multi-gaming streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys violently attacked a sexist donor, the young woman recently admitted that she could go out with a fan under certain conditions.

Pokimane and his fans

Pokimane, a streamer with 8.1 million followers on Twitch, is one of the most popular videographers on the streaming platform. During a live performance, the young woman stated that the relationships between the streamers and fans sometimes work, which suggests she would be open to them. Note, however, that it all depends on how it happens and how the person does it.

Pokimane fans are so obsessed with their relationship status and love life that some nagged them for a long time. So it’s no wonder she’s keeping her private life, and it should be noted that she’s doing a great job so far. Even so, the streamer occasionally talks about her dating life, for example when she tweeted “Single btw” and cracked the internet in March of last year.

She spoke about it live on the stream again, making fun of the idea that Twitch streamers shouldn’t go out with their fans, and admitting that she would be open to the idea, but it “depends on the situation.” So it is said:

“Honestly, sometimes it works, but most of the time it doesn’t. I don’t think it has to do with the fact that you didn’t date your fans, but rather the fact that the person doesn’t know them. Between the two people and the” how someone comes into contact with you. “

Then she gives an example of the type of person she absolutely wouldn’t date. In fact, if someone sends her a message saying they want to suck the crust off her toenails and digest it for the rest of their life, she won’t date them.

Fan / streamer relationships, according to Pokimane

After joking with a disturbing example, Pokimane resumes his seriousness and goes on to explain the possibility of a relationship between a streamer and a fan.

“But when you meet someone who knows who you are, who loves what you do and who gets along well and doesn’t just love you because of your influence, it’s a little different. It depends on the situation. And in the end it comes down to the people. “

Relationships between content creators and fans can work. In fact, that’s how Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg’s relationship with his wife Marzia started and seems to have got off to a good start. There’s no reason other streamers like Pokimane can’t go the same route. As the young woman explains, it’s less about the dynamic between a fan and a content creator and more about the chemistry between two people.

If you enjoyed this article, you will surely love to hear how Pokimane trolled his fans on his birthday.