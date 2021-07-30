Pokimane attacks a sexist donor

Pokimane attacks a user of the Twitch platform after an inappropriate comment. The donor tried to pass the comment off as a joke and drew Pokimane’s anger.

a story with g2 Hafu

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is a popular Twitch icon with over 8 million followers on the streaming platform. She is also known for her openness to various controversial issues. She is also committed to social reform and gender equality. The case occurs on a sensitive topic in which the streamer Hafu experienced a decisive period in her life.

It was during a World of Warcraft tournament in 2008, when she’d qualified for a professional Blizzard tournament. Another team called Gonna Rape Hafu At Regionals also qualified despite the hideous name. Hafu was only 17 years old at the time.

I was 17 years old at the time and had already qualified for Regionals myself

July 28, 2021

I was 17 years old at the time and I already qualified for the regional ones.

Pokimane then supported the young woman with a tweet the next day.

it amazes me that it was ever allowed, but it also makes me really grateful that you stuck with it and were so successful. Thank you for making gaming a better place for so many other women

July 28, 2021

It is a mystery to me, but I am also glad that you stayed and were so successful. Thank you for making the game a better place for so many other women.

pokimane blocks a user for making an inappropriate comment

When bringing up the topic again on a stream, one user took the incident lightly and posted on a Pokimane stream:

To be honest, Hafu was hot at 17.

It didn’t take long for the young woman to frame the user.

It is not just a joke to label someone who is under age “hot” and justify the people who say they are sexually assaulting them. Instead of apologizing for your stupid comments, try to return them by telling me that I didn’t get the joke. You are so clueless

Since then, not only has the latter been banned from Pokimane’s chat, but also from almost every other important Twitch chat. Pokimane has therefore banned the user who is unlikely to return anytime soon …