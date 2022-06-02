Pokémon Violet and Scarlet Got An Official Release Date – Here’s the Complete News!!

On November 18, the next Pokémon adventure will start. Today, a new trailer from Nintendo showed when Pokemon Violet and Scarlet, the next mainline games in the series, will come out. The games were originally set to come out for the Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2022. Along with the release date, the trailer shows off the new professors and some of the new Pokémon, including two Legendaries. It also shows that up to four people can play at the same time.

After 2019’s Sword and Shield and this year’s prequel Arceus, Violet and Scarlet are the latest attempts to make the series more open-world. They were first announced in February. Nintendo says that the new games are adventures where players can “explore an open world where the different towns and cities have no borders and blend seamlessly into the wilderness.”

Since the sequel to Breath of the Wild won’t come out until 2023, the holiday release also fills a big hole in the Switch’s lineup. Mario Strikers: Battle League comes out on June 10th, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 comes out on July 29th, and Splatoon 3 comes out on September 9th.

Pokemon Violet and Scarlet: Gameplay

A news release says that up to four players will be able to play Scarlet and Violet together. This includes trading and fighting Pokémon, as well as exploring “different places in the region in these games” with other people.

In February, the Pokémon Company announced the next generation of Pokémon games. They showed off a brand-new setting and some cute new starter Pokémon for Generation 9. Sprigatito is a “capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon,” Fuecoco is a “relaxed Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace,” and Quaxly is an “earnest and clean Duckling Pokémon.” The Pokémon Company hasn’t said much about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet since then.

Pokémon fans have already had a big year. In January, Pokémon Legends: Arceus came out as a stand-alone game, just a few months after Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl got remakes for Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Shield and Pokémon Sword, two new mainline games in the series, came out in 2019 for Nintendo Switch.

For more updates, stay tuned with us!!

Also Read:

A Guide to Install & Play Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op Mod on PC

Useful Tips to Help You Avoid Online Casino Scams In Canada