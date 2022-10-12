Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveal Levincia’s Electric-type Gym Leader, Iono the Livestreamer

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet not too long ago revealed much more details about the upcoming sport within the type of a gymnasium chief. In at present’s transient video, gamers received to study extra concerning the Levincia Fitness center Chief, Iono. An lovely lady with sharp tooth and trendy hair clips, she is reportedly the electrical gymnasium chief in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Apparently, the video could be very very like that of a livestreamer’s or V-Tuber’s, the place she confirmed off her streaming space and teased followers about who her Pokemon companion could be for gymnasium battles. Though the reply was not supplied, she promised that it could be revealed in her subsequent stream.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s electric-type gymnasium chief is a livestreamer

With over a month left till the subsequent Pokemon title is launched, Nintendo has been offering followers with tidbits of details about what the Paldea area goes to be like. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have formally revealed one other one of many sport’s gymnasium leaders, the bubbly Iono.

Iono calls Levincia residence and is seemingly greater than only a Pokemon Fitness center Chief. She comes throughout as a V-Tuber with a vivid, neon room that has screens of data popping up all through the video. She has purple and blue pastel hair, alongside giant, matching coloured Magnemite hairclips.

Within the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video, she challenges viewers to determine what her companion Pokemon is, however she doesn’t give the reply. She was requested questions on her companion within the video as effectively.

What’s it really feel like? “Squishy-squishy-squishy!”

Is it Magnemite? “Nope, these items on my head are fancy-shmancy hair clips!”

Is it quick or gradual? “Folks assume it’s a li’l sluggish with an easygoin’ vibe.”

What’s it appear like? “It’s received two huge ol’ bumps on its noggin’ that folks all the time mistake for eyes.”

What sort is it? “ELECTRIC, in fact!”

She additionally talked about that it’s able to increasing its physique after which contracting to generate electrical energy inside its stomach. That guidelines out Pikachu, who makes use of the sacs on its cheeks to take action. In line with Iono, it’s additionally a really cute Pokemon. Whereas it might be something, this author speculates that an advanced type of Pawmi could also be on its method.

Moreover, her jacket may be some type of design impressed by Pawmi. Followers will simply have to attend and see if there’s one other video involving this entertaining Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gymnasium chief. That’s the extent of what was supplied, however followers not less than know what sort of character the Electrical-type gymnasium chief is. Primarily based on this reveal, evidently the gymnasium leaders on this upcoming Pocket Monster title could have much more character and depth to them.



