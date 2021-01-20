Pokémon entitles you to collect new Funko Pop figures

We recently announced the availability of new pop collectible figures featuring Pikachu. Today we are entitled to 4 other models from the Funko brand.

Pokémon! Catch them all!

These new characters are inspired by the Pokémon anime, and we can spot Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Meowth and Psyduck in a fairly successful 2021 edition.

The pop figures that we offer in our shop are officially licensed. They are sold in their window box and are typically 9 cm tall, except in exceptional cases. For the price they are available at 12.49 euros each.

FUNKO POP BULBIZARRE FIGURINE (SILVER)

This pop! is not like the others as it is silver to celebrate the series’ 25 years. It represents Bulbasaur, a legendary Pokémon from the series.

FIGURO FUNKO POP PIKACHU ATTACK POSITION

Attention Pikachu is there and wants to settle accounts because he is in attack position.

FUNKO POP MIAOUSS FIGURE

Meowth Pop celebrates this Pokémon that we find in every episode.

FUNKO POP PSYKOKWAK ILLUSTRATION

The Funko Pop! Psyduck has the peculiarity of being 15 cm high and pays homage to this little yellow duck who always has a headache.