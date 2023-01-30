Pokelawls claims he could have stopped BruceDropEmOff from joining OTK and prevented recent fallout

In his stream from January 29, Georgie “Pokelawls” claimed that he might have prevented the latest controversy surrounding OTK and BruceDropEmOff by influencing the streamer not to decide on the content material group within the first place.

Bruce has been a well-liked matter of debate currently for being banned from Twitch for ban evasion after his alternate account was suspended for utilizing a racial slur. The controversy has been the discuss of the streaming neighborhood over the previous few days, particularly because of his conflict with Mizkif and subsequent departure from OTK.

Georgie claimed that he was involved with BruceDropEmOff earlier than he signed with the group and will have prevented the scandal, which went on to trigger a lot debate amongst netizens:

“However a part of me is, like, I might have been a drama Andy. However I am not like that, you understand what I am saying? So, I might have warned him slightly bit.”

“He is positively being racist”: Pokelawls offers his opinion on BruceDropEmOff’s latest on-line habits

Shortly after beginning the stream at the moment, January 29, Pokelawls started speaking in regards to the state of affairs involving OTK and Bruce, saying:

“I ought to have instructed Bruce; I am kidding, I am kidding. You understand, after I was hanging out with Bruce, I did not wanna inform him, like, ‘Do not be part of OTK or some sh*t.’ You understand what I am saying, chat? You are feeling me?”

Pokelawls additionally revealed that as a substitute of giving his fellow streamer that piece of recommendation, he had gone with one thing fully totally different:

“Like, there was a time after I was hanging out with him, and it is like, he was, like, deciding… he was, like, ‘Do I wanna be part of TSM or OTK.’ And I used to be simply telling him, like, ‘Bro, you do no matter appears finest for you, and no matter will get you essentially the most cash.'”

Timestamp 0:17:46

After enthusiastic about what would’ve occurred if he’d warfare BruceDropEmOff, Pokelawls opined that issues would most likely have performed out just about the identical method regardless of his recommendation. He mentioned:

“I believe, actually, even when I warned him, sh*t would not even have mattered. He’d be like, ‘What the f*ck is that this man speaking about, and simply, you understand?'”

A bit later, he claimed that the previous OTK streamer had “tousled,” saying:

“You understand, Bruce positively tousled, although. He tousled. He made a mistake. It occurs, man.”

Pokelawls elaborated on what he meant, including:

“I believe he made a mistake in uh… I believe he is met a couple of folks and unintentionally AOE-ed the entire, like, race. You are feeling me? I believe that understanding Bruce, he isn’t like that. I believe he was simply dumb there; you are feeling me? And that is my perspective of it, however I may very well be flawed. However I do not assume he’s like that.”

After his chat introduced up BruceDropEmOff’s tweets, Pokelawls straight up claimed that the streamer was “racist”:

“I believe he’s silly. Do you guys really feel me? I believe he’s being dumb, although. Like, he is… he is positively being racist within the sense that you do not try this. You are simply combating it with the flawed factor.”

For context, the previous OTK member has claimed that Twitch is stifling his proper to expression by suspending him and has remained adamant that his utilization of the c-word and different factors about sure folks have been the “fact.”

See also God of War Ragnarok release date and time for all regions Indefinite ban for telling the racist off, we dwell in a world the place you possibly can’t communicate the the reality. Indefinite ban for telling the racist off, we dwell in a world the place you possibly can’t communicate the the reality.

Reddit reactions to the clip

r/LivestreamFail had rather a lot to say in regards to the Pokelawls clip involving BruceDropEmOff’s state of affairs. Listed here are a few of the reactions from the streamer-related subreddit:

OTK has clearly had a few of the most turbulent instances as a streamer and content material group in 2022. This is a rundown of their highs and lows from final yr, together with the controversies which might be being mentioned by Pokelawls

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



