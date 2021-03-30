Point Of Sale Terminals Market Advancement, Growth and Business Development 2021-2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Point Of Sale Terminals market in its latest report titled, “Point Of Sale Terminals Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The point of sale terminal market is expected to register a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Point Of Sale Terminals Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355534/point-of-sale-terminals-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Point Of Sale Terminals Market: Seiko Epson Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ingenico SA, VeriFone System Inc., Micros Retail Systems Inc. (Oracle), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation, PAX Technology, Casio Computer Co. Ltd, NCR Corporation, Newland Payment Technology, NEXGO (Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co.,Ltd), Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Fujitsu Ltd., Dell Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Corporation, Cow Hills Retail BV, Ctac NV, Agilysys Inc., GK Software SE, Infor Inc., Aptos Inc., PCMS Group Ltd., 6.1.2.9 Cegid Group, 6.1.2.10 Toshiba Tec Corporation, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– November 2019 – NCR Corporation announced the acquisition of POS Solutions, the leading point-of-sale and restaurant solutions provider in central Texas. Bringing POS Solutions into the NCR family aligns with its strategy to increase its capabilities to deliver its solutions and serve its customers in thriving local restaurant markets, like Austin.

Key Market Trends:

Fixed Point of Sale to Drive the Growth of Market

– The fixed point of sale (POS) system is considered as the best choice for many merchants for their business operations. Consequently, there are many advantages of choosing an Android-based Fixed point of sale POS hardware.

– Zebra Technologies offer a fixed point of sale solutions to keep transactions fast and accurate, and lanes are flowing smoothly with scanners that help cashiers to scan items of all sizes that can read barcodes in nearly any condition.

– Fixed POS solutions are used as they give any business the benefit of a more robust management solution, including inventory management, robust business functionality, a cash drawer, employee time clocks, and the capability to manage loyalty programs and gift cards. Moreover, this traditional form of technology has been around for decades and has been the most recognized and accepted way in the past to process cash payments, check, and credit/debit cards.

– 95% of brick-and-mortar stores process payments that take place with fixed POS solutions, and mobile POS solutions considered as enhancements, and not a replacement, for the traditional POS. Moreover, businesses would excel better with fixed POS solutions than mobile, as they offer robust features and are more familiar to the average employee.

– Fixed POS solutions still serve a prominent purpose within brick-and-mortar stores and contain a more comprehensive business management solution for merchants desiring a product with robust features.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355534/point-of-sale-terminals-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

North America to Dominate the Point of Sale Terminals Market

– North America is expected to witness significant growth for the POS terminal market. The substantial growth in the POS market in the region can be primarily attributed to the adoption of POS terminals across various industries, particularly retail, entertainment, and healthcare. The United States is a major segment in the North American POS terminal market. For several years, various types of POS terminals have been used in outlets in the country, thus boosting the need for replacement with updated technologies.

– Many companies across the region are focusing on providing POS solutions and services. For instance, Global Payments, a global electronic payment (e-payment) processing company, launched Ingenico iCT250 contactless point-of-sale (POS) terminal built on Ingenico’s Telium2 platform in Canada. The iCT250 provides merchants with advanced features for processing cardholder payment transactions. The iCT250 offers built-in contactless processing, vivid colour screen, and large, backlit buttons for high visibility.

– North America is expected to be an Early Adopter Of mPOS. The region has advanced technological infrastructure. From apparel stores to stadiums, retailers are adopting the mobile point of sale (mPOS) systems. The region is coveted for its consumer spending power, and it will continue to present a highly competitive and lucrative market in the region.

– With cloud-based apps on the rise and expected to replace machine resident programs in the future, robust reliable and proven hybrid multi-function configurable POS systems, like POS-n-go, will meet the business needs of small and medium-sized merchants and restaurants across North America. Most of the convenience retailers in North America depend on NCR POS hardware and software

This Point Of Sale Terminals Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192355534?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com