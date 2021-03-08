Point of Sale Terminals Market 2021 Precise Outlook -Hardware Vendors, Seiko Epson Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ingenico SA

The Point of Sale Terminals Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The point of sale terminal market is expected to register a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Point of Sale Terminals Market: Hardware Vendors, Seiko Epson Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ingenico SA, VeriFone System Inc., Micros Retail Systems Inc. (Oracle) _, Hewlett Packard Enterprise_, Panasonic Corporation_, Honeywell International Inc._, NEC Corporation, PAX Technology, Casio Computer Co. Ltd_., NCR Corporation, Newland Payment Technology, NEXGO (Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co.,Ltd), Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions_, Fujitsu Ltd._, Dell Corporation_, Diebold Nixdorf_, and others.

Industry News and Updates:

November 2019 – NCR Corporation announced the acquisition of POS Solutions, the leading point-of-sale and restaurant solutions provider in central Texas. Bringing POS Solutions into the NCR family aligns with its strategy to increase ita capabilities to deliver its solutions and serve its customers in thriving local restaurant markets, like Austin.

Key Market Trends:

– The fixed point of sale (POS) system is considered as the best choice for many merchants for their business operations. Consequently, there are many advantages of choosing an Android-based Fixed point of sale POS hardware. _

– Zebra Technologies offer a fixed point of sale solutions to keep transactions fast and accurate, and lanes are flowing smoothly with scanners that help cashiers to scan items of all sizes that can read barcodes in nearly any condition._

– Fixed POS solutions are used as they give any business the benefit of a more robust management solution, including inventory management, robust business functionality, a cash drawer, employee time clocks, and the capability to manage loyalty programs and gift cards. _Moreover, this traditional form of technology has been around for decades and has been the most recognized and accepted way in the past to process cash payments, check, and credit/debit cards.

– 95% of brick-and-mortar stores process payments that take place with fixed POS solutions, and mobile POS solutions considered as enhancements, and not a replacement, for the traditional POS. Moreover, businesses would excel better with fixed POS solutions than mobile, as they offer robust features and are more familiar to the average employee._

Regional Analysis For Point of Sale Terminals Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Point of Sale Terminals Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Point of Sale Terminals Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

