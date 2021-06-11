Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market 2021 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2028

Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market 2021 analysis report provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future. The report provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors. It lends a hand in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This market survey report provides market share and size of all the foremost industry players.This market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Various objectives of marketing research are kept into mind while forming this market report.The objective of this market report is to provide a detailed analysis of industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyses the growth trends, future prospects. The report provides specific and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, ideas and their varying likings about particular product.

The point-of-care-ultrasound device market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.78% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Currently standing at a market value of USD 2,332.06 million, the market is expected to reach USD 3,941.49 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on point-of-care-ultrasound device market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases is escalating the growth of point-of-care-ultrasound device market.

The increase in the incidences of target diseases and infectious diseases among population and rise in demand for POC tests are the two major factors attributable to the growth of the market. The rise in demand for home healthcare equipment has encouraged the manufacturers to commercialize portable products that are user-friendly which will further influence the market growth rate. Additionally, rise in the patients admission in emergency care coupled with rising technological advancements will positively impact the point-of-care-ultrasound device market value.

Segmentation of This Market Research Report:

Global Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market, By Type (Diagnostic and Therapeutic), Portability (Trolley/ Cart-Based and Compact/ Handheld), Application (Emergency Medicine, Cardiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Oncology Surgery, Urology, Vascular surgery, Musculoskeletal and Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Key Market Competitors Covered:

The major players covered in the point-of-care-ultrasound device market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abaxis, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Canon Inc., SAMSUNG, Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMérieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Coronavirus can influence the worldwide economy in three principal ways: by straightforwardly influencing creation and request, by making store network and market disturbance, and by its monetary effect on firms and monetary business sectors. The episode of COVID-19 has welcomed impacts on numerous viewpoints, similar to flight undoings travel boycotts and isolates cafés shut all indoor occasions confined more than forty nations highly sensitive situation proclaimed monstrous easing back of the Vaccine market unpredictability falling business certainty, developing frenzy among the populace, and vulnerability about future.

Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market Scope and Market Size

The point-of-care-ultrasound device market is segmented on the basis of type, portability, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the point-of-care-ultrasound device market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic.

On the basis of portability, the point-of-care-ultrasound device market is segmented into trolley/ cart-based and compact/ handheld.

On the basis of application, the point-of-care-ultrasound device market is segmented into emergency medicine, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, oncology surgery, urology, vascular surgery, musculoskeletal and others.

On the basis of end user, the point-of-care-ultrasound device market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research laboratories, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Global Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market Country Level Analysis

The point-of-care-ultrasound device market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, portability, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the point-of-care-ultrasound device market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the point-of-care-ultrasound device market owing to the prevalence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure coupled with favorable reimbursement policies. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the development of healthcare infrastructure, rise in the adoption of miniaturized models and measures and higher prevalence of chronic and targeted diseases in the region.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Point-of-care-ultrasound device market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for point-of-care-ultrasound device market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the point-of-care-ultrasound device market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2019.

Competitive Landscape and Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market Share Analysis

The point-of-care-ultrasound device market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to point-of-care-ultrasound device market.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

