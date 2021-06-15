Point-Of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market 2021-2028 | Global Trends, Growth, Size, Future Demands, Segmentation, Sales Revenue, Latest Innovation By Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abaxis, Abbott, Siemens AG

Latest research study titled Global Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2021-2028 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device market and the distribution across players. The scope of Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abaxis, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Etc.

The Point-Of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.78% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Currently standing at a market value of USD 2,332.06 million, the market is expected to reach USD 3,941.49 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on point-of-care-ultrasound device market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases is escalating the growth of point-of-care-ultrasound device market.

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market for the period 2021 to 2028. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around – no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.

The study elaborates factors of Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device market such as market opportunities, risk, benefit, opportunity loss and profit along with surveyed customer perspective with a view of Short vs. Long Term goals etc. The detailed company/manufacturer profiles included sales figures, revenue, and price of Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device products.

Brief Overview on Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device:

Point-of-care-ultrasound devices are also known as PoCUS devices. It refers to the application of portable ultrasonography for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes.

The increase in the incidences of target diseases and infectious diseases among population and rise in demand for POC tests are the two major factors attributable to the growth of the market. The rise in demand for home healthcare equipment has encouraged the manufacturers to commercialize portable products that are user-friendly which will further influence the market growth rate. Additionally, rise in the patients admission in emergency care coupled with rising technological advancements will positively impact the point-of-care-ultrasound device market value.

As Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device research and application continues to expand in scope, the market will see deeper integration and application of more technologies in the future. This commercialization of Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device is playing a positive role in accelerating business digitalization, improving industry chain structures and enhancing information use efficiency. The findings mainly focus on category or product type, which underpins many recent advances in the other Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device technologies.

In order to provide a more informed view, research offers a snapshot of the current state of the rapidly changing Global Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device industry, looking through the lenses of both end users and service provides/players to come up with a more robust view of.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abaxis

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens AG

Beckman Coulter, Inc

BD

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Instrumentation Laboratory

PTS Diagnostics

Canon Inc

SAMSUNG

Carestream Health

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd

Hologic, Inc

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Medtronic

….

Market Scope

Based On The Type Of Product, The Market Segmented Into:

By Type (Diagnostic and Therapeutic)

By Portability (Trolley/ Cart-Based and Compact/ Handheld)

Based On The End Use Application, The Market Segmented Into:

By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others)

By Application (Emergency Medicine, Cardiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Oncology Surgery, Urology, Vascular surgery, Musculoskeletal and Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, service providers of the industrial value chain. In the extensive research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources considered such as Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were used.

Regional Landscape

Geographically, the Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device market size by revenue is broken down by 18+ countries from North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe based on various characteristics such as geographic footprints and business operation locations of players.

Analysts at DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH sheds light on Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device market data by Country

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Others)

Europe (Germany, Russia, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic Nations, Rest of Europe.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Egypt and Rest of MEA)

The Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device study cites various market development activities and business strategies such as new product/services development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc that Industry players are utilizing to overcome macro-economic scenarios.

Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market Scope and Market Size

The point-of-care-ultrasound device market is segmented on the basis of type, portability, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the point-of-care-ultrasound device market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic.

On the basis of portability, the point-of-care-ultrasound device market is segmented into trolley/ cart-based and compact/ handheld.

On the basis of application, the point-of-care-ultrasound device market is segmented into emergency medicine, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, oncology surgery, urology, vascular surgery, musculoskeletal and others.

On the basis of end user, the point-of-care-ultrasound device market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research laboratories, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Global Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Global Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Global Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device market share 2021;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2021 to 2028;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2021 to 2028

Chapter 12 to show Global Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Global Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

Thanks for reading Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Industry research publication; you can opt for regional report version like Western Europe, USA, China, Southeast Asia, LATAM, APAC etc.

