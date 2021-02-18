Point Of Care Testing Market – Global Briefing, Growth Analysis And Opportunities Outlook 2021 To 2027

Global Point-of-Care Testing Market (POCT) was valued at US$ 20,418.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 29,270.7 million by 2025 displaying a reasonable CAGR of 5.33% over the forecast period (2019-2025).

Diagnostics have evolved with an understanding of biological systems and disease, along with advances in science and technology. Emerging today are entirely new categories of diagnostics, based on the full continuum of care and personalized medicine approaches. With the potential to fundamentally alter clinical practice, these technologies are intended to match the “right patient with the right treatment at the right time.As such products mature, clinicians and patients will be better able to assess the risks and benefits of care options and customized health management strategies to optimize individual health and quality of life.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2981290

With emerging technological advancements in healthcare, including lab-on-a-chip, smartphone apps, biosensors, and wearable devices that offer a closer connection to the patient point-of-care (POC) technologies are swiftly becoming part of the transformation of the healthcare landscape. The guiding concept in support of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) is to bring testing closer to the patient. POCT offers more flexibility to meet a diverse range of medical needs because small, portable POCT devices make testing possible in remote locations, such as underserved populations, rural areas, and locations with limited infrastructure or personnel such as disaster, accident, or military sites. The market of POCT is anticipated to grow enormously owing to factors such as rising old age population and age-related diseases, technological advancements. Moreover, development of condition-specific markers and tests and growing significance of Companion Diagnostic will further boost this market. Growing significance of companion diagnostics and investing in unifying technology will further boom the industry and will mark as an upcoming trend. However, stringent government regulations, unfavourable reimbursement policies for POCT and risk of errors would act as the major challenges, but at a low level.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases paired with Rising Geriatric (Elderly) Population is the major factor driving the adoption of POCT service. Costly chronic care needs are growing and exerting considerable demand for health systems. Chronic diseases are among the most prevalent and costly health conditions in the United States. Nearly half (approximately 45%, or 133 Million) of all Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, and the number is growing. Chronic diseases including, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, respiratory diseases, arthritis, obesity, and oral diseases can lead to hospitalization, long-term disability, reduced quality of life, and death. In fact, persistent conditions are the nation’s leading cause of death and disability.

Amongst POCT product type, blood glucose testing products dominated the market accounting for 75.1% share in 2018 Based on POCT product, the report segments the market into, Blood Glucose Monitoring Test, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardiac Markers, Anticoagulant Management, Others. Blood Glucose Monitoring Test products dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2019-2025. However, Infectious Disease Testing products are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the analyzed period.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions:

* North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

* South America: Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica

* Europe: U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark

* APAC: China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong

* Middle East and Africa: Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Get An Exclusive Discount On This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2981290

The key sub-segments of Roche as serum work area [SWA], specialty testing, Point-of-Care- all are contributing to the growth of Roche’s IVD market. Roche will continue to hold on firmly to the top position in the POCT market. Following the acquisition of Alere, Abbott is set to become the second largest IVD company. Some of the key players operating in the Point-of-Care Testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are among others. These players are working endlessly to offer consumer a better and affordable healthcare service across the globe.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

Roche Diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific are some of the prominent players operating in the global point-of-care testing market at global scale. However, owing to increasing old age population and rising prevalence age-related disorders, the industry has witnessed emergence of numerous start-ups operating at regional/country level.

Reasons to buy:

Current and future market size from 2018 to 2025 in terms of value (US$)

Combined analysis of deep-dive secondary research and input from primary research through Key Opinion Leaders of the industry

Country-level details of the overall adoption of point of care market along with value chain

A quick review of overall industry performance at a glance• In-depth analysis of key industry players

A detailed analysis of regulatory framework, drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities, value chain prevailing in the industry

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments and sub-segments of the technology

Region/country Covered: North America (US, Canada and Rest of North America), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2981290

Customization Options:

The Global Point-of-Care testing Market can be customized to the country level or any other application. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients. The Global POCT Market can be customized to the country level or any other market segment.

About ResearchMoz:

Researchmoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We help enterprises of all sizes and from wide range of Industries Bridge the gap between success and failure, mainly through insights and analytics solutions offered in our reports. Researchmoz has a dedicated team to identify the most prominent aspects of business landscape and develop a framework in including them in the ongoing reports. All our business intelligence solutions that we provide or offer through third parties help them achieve this end. Our seasoned analysts sometimes double as consultants to provide analytics-driven insights, and help you move ahead of your competitors. The expertise that tens of thousands of reports contain strive to offer tailor-made solutions to meet your emerging needs. We help decipher the trends and proclivities of people to help companies understand their clients.

For More Information Kindly Contact: Contact:

ResearchMoz

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Browse More Reports Visit @ https://pranrmoz.blogspot.com/