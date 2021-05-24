Point of Care Testing Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Due to the pandemic, a huge number of kits and rapid tests have been manufactured, which have uplifted the demand of the POC testing product. Covid-19 is a significant contributor to the increase in the POC testing product’s revenue as a massive number of Covid-19 screenings are being performed in the affected areas.

Summary of the Report:

The Global Point of Care Testing Market is projected to witness a significant increase in the revenue generation and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2 % in the forecast period of 2019-2027. The report further segments the Point of Care Testing industry into types of products offered by the market and application spectrum. The report is a comprehensive guide to gain insightful information about market dynamics, current and emerging trends, product portfolio, growth prospects, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior. The report also offers insights to help readers formulate strategic investment and business expansion plans.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Point of Care Testing industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Point of Care Testing market.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, and Quidel Corporation, among others.

The global Point of Care Testing market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

