Point of Care Testing Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend and Analysis

The Point of Care Testing market report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging trends, opportunities, and as well as the challenges in the market. This extensive report sheds light on the latest developments, market drivers, and competitive analysis to help the new entrants and emerging players to make crucial decisions.

The global point of care testing market is projected to reach US$ 38 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of XX% from 2016 to 2022. The global market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries, the rising incidences of lifestyle diseases such as cardiac diseases and diabetes, the rising usage of home–based POC devices, and technological advancements with regard to development of advanced, faster, and easy to–use devices are stimulating the demand for POCT

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region.

The following 13 segments of the point of care testing market are detailed with market size and six year forecast.

Blood Glucose Testing Cardiac Markers Testing Lipid Panel/Cholesterol Testing Blood Coagulation Testing Infectious Disease Testing Urinalysis Testing Drug of Abuse Testing Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Cancer Markers Testing Critical Care Testing HbA1C Testing Clinical Chemistry Testing Bilirubin Testing

Global Point of Care Testing Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global – Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast (2010 – 2022) Global – Point of Care Testing Market Share & Forecast (2010 – 2022) Point of Care Testing Market – Testing Segment Analysis

4.1 Blood Glucose Testing Market & Forecast

4.2 Blood Coagulation Testing Market & Forecast

4.3 Infectious Disease Testing Market & Forecast

4.4 Clinical Chemistry Testing Market & Forecast

4.5 Cardiac Markers Testing Market & Forecast

4.6 Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Market & Forecast

4.7 Urinalysis Testing Market & Forecast

4.8 Cancer Markers Testing Market & Forecast

4.9 Drugs of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast

4.10 Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) Testing Market & Forecast

4.11 Lipid Panel/Cholesterol Testing Market & Forecast

4.12 Critical Care Testing Market & Forecast

4.13 Bilirubin Testing Market & Forecast

Point of Care Testing Market – Major Deals Type

5.1 Merger & Acquisition in Point of Care Testing Market

5.2 Distribution Agreement in Point of Care Testing Market

5.3 Licensing Deals in Point of Care Testing Market

5.4 Collaboration Deals in Point of Care Testing Market

Point of Care Testing Market – Growth Drivers

6.1 Healthcare Reform – Patient–Centered Care

6.2 Recent Development & Demand of Self Testing Drive the Point of Care Testing Market

6.3 Industry Has Been Witnessing Significant Technological Advancements Over the Last Five Years

6.4 Advancement of Self Testing to Mark Significant Progress In The Coming Years

Point of Care Testing Market – Challenges

7.1 Hindrances in Point of Care Diagnostics Test Development

7.2 Costlier POC Testing Over Central Lab Methods – A Setback for the Market Growth

7.3 Reluctance Towards Adoption & Scale–up of POC Technologies in Many Parts of the World to Hinder the Market Growth

Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Point of Care Testing Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Global Point of Care Testing Market Research Report 2021 – 2027

