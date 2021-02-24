Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market To Capitalize On Rising Demand From Multiple End-Use

The COVID pandemic has brought unpredictable ups and downs in the global Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market. The research survey carried out at Decision Market Reports on the global Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics deep dives in the impact factors, analyzing the degree of impact on the market. This report is helpful for the key players and market leaders and other key participants, aiming to understand the key insights on the Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market. Analyzing the offered data in the right way is likely to provide valuable insights into the market. These key insights can be used in strategic planning, global or regional expansion. Moreover, it offers competitive information about the products and services in the global Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market; thus shaping the market.

The Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market is globally valued at US$ 29.6 billion. Our research team has analyzed and proposed that by the end of 2027 the global Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 55.36 billion. Growing at such a healthy CAGR of 10.2% across the forecast period, the global Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market is expected to witness disruptive changes.

The global Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market research report incorporates exhaustive SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis for the companies that grab the top share of the global Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics. Nonetheless, all the top news about the Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market like mergers, acquisitions, financial details, new product launches, regional expansion, and other competitive information are also covered in this market report. Top 15+ key players are included in this research report with thorough company profiling and detailed financial analysis. The few top players included in the report are Abbott, AccuBioTech, BioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Chembio Diagnostics, Danaher, EKF Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Instrumentation Laboratory, Johnson & Johnson, Nova, PTS Diagnostics, Sekisui Diagnostic, Siemens Healthineers, Sinocare Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Trinity Biotech, Trividia Health Inc., QIAGEN and Quidel amongst several.

Apart from the qualitative research work (company information and recent news and market trends), the report also covers revenue breakdown by segment, region, and country. The report also covers regulatory government compliances by countries and regions. The quantitative research approach in the global Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market helps the customer to understand the detailed revenue breakup by segment and by region. Additionally, this report also includes market forecasting. Several market impact factors considered for forecasting are thoroughly discussed in the report as these factors shape the future trends in the market.

Covering the market dynamics (drivers, opportunities, trends, and restraints), the report encompasses all the important necessary information required for decision making.

By Technology:

Lateral Flow

Agglutination Assays

Flow-Through

Solid Phase

Biosensors

By Application:

Cardio Metabolic Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Nephrology Testing

DoA Testing

Blood Glucose Testing

Pregnancy Testing

Cancer Biomarker Testing

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home-Care Settings

Others

