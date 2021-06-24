Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026
High number of diseases due to rise in geriatric population, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favourable research funding scenario for development of PoC testing devices are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics during forecast period.
the global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market was valued at USD 23.98 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 50.51 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6%.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in US alone currently more than 100 million adults are living with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) account for approximately 800,000 deaths in the US. On average, one person dies from CVD every 40 seconds in the US. CVD also causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union.
Point-of-care (POC) diagnostics or near-patient testing is a medical diagnostic test that allows physicians and medical staff to correctly attain real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results within minutes rather than hours. Through the use of portable blood analysers, testing at the “point of care” streamlines the diagnostic process and helps ensure patients receive the most effective and efficient care when and where it is needed. Point-of-care (POC) diagnostic testing permits staff to make speedy triage and treatment decisions when diagnosing a patient’s condition or monitoring a treatment response. By simplifying the testing process, clinicians can focus on what matters most—providing effective, quality patient care.
Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Siemens Healthineers.
Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Segmentation:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Glucose Monitoring Products
- Strips
- Meters
- Lancets & Lancing Devices
- Cardiometabolic Testing Products
- Cardiac Marker Testing Products
- Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing Products
- HBA1C Testing Products
- Infectious Disease Testing Products
- Influenza Testing Products
- HIV Testing Products
- Hepatitis C Testing Products
- Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Products
- Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Products
- Respiratory Infection Testing Products
- Tropical Disease Testing Products
- Other Infectious Disease Testing Products
- Coagulation Testing Products
- PT/INR Testing Products
- Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Products
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products
- Pregnancy Testing Products
- Fertility Testing Products
- Tumour/Cancer Marker Testing Products
- Urinalysis Testing Products
- Cholesterol Testing Products
- Haematology Testing Products
- Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products
- Fecal Occult Testing Products
- Other POC Products
Platform Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Agglutination assays
- Biosensors
- Dipsticks
- Lateral Flow Assays
- Microfluidics
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Solid phase
Prescription Mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Prescription-based Testing
- OTC Testing
End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Professional Diagnostic Centres
- Clinical Laboratories (Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings)
- Hospitals/Critical Care Centres
- Home Care
- Research Laboratories
- Other End Users
The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.
Regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
