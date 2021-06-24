Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

High number of diseases due to rise in geriatric population, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favourable research funding scenario for development of PoC testing devices are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics during forecast period.

the global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market was valued at USD 23.98 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 50.51 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in US alone currently more than 100 million adults are living with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) account for approximately 800,000 deaths in the US. On average, one person dies from CVD every 40 seconds in the US. CVD also causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union.

Point-of-care (POC) diagnostics or near-patient testing is a medical diagnostic test that allows physicians and medical staff to correctly attain real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results within minutes rather than hours. Through the use of portable blood analysers, testing at the “point of care” streamlines the diagnostic process and helps ensure patients receive the most effective and efficient care when and where it is needed. Point-of-care (POC) diagnostic testing permits staff to make speedy triage and treatment decisions when diagnosing a patient’s condition or monitoring a treatment response. By simplifying the testing process, clinicians can focus on what matters most—providing effective, quality patient care.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Siemens Healthineers.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Glucose Monitoring Products Strips Meters Lancets & Lancing Devices

Cardiometabolic Testing Products Cardiac Marker Testing Products Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing Products HBA1C Testing Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products Influenza Testing Products HIV Testing Products Hepatitis C Testing Products Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Products Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Products Respiratory Infection Testing Products Tropical Disease Testing Products Other Infectious Disease Testing Products

Coagulation Testing Products

PT/INR Testing Products

Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Products

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Pregnancy Testing Products

Fertility Testing Products

Tumour/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Haematology Testing Products

Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products

Fecal Occult Testing Products

Other POC Products

Platform Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Agglutination assays

Biosensors

Dipsticks

Lateral Flow Assays

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics

Solid phase

Prescription Mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Prescription-based Testing

OTC Testing

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Professional Diagnostic Centres

Clinical Laboratories (Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings)

Hospitals/Critical Care Centres

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Other End Users

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

