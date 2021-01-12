Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Is Touching New Levels And Technologies With Prominent Players: Xoran Technologies, LLC, Carestream Health, CurveBeam, Planmed, NeuroLogica Corp., Siemens Healthcare GmbH

The Global Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market size was valued at USD 184.4 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +5% from 2021 to 2027.

Point of care imaging provides instant diagnosis and treatment, thus, helps in reducing the number of visits to the medical settings. The effectiveness of the point of care CT imaging in providing prompt results is expected to drive the demand for these systems in upcoming years.

Furthermore, a growing number of neurological disorders such as brain tumors are also expected to propel market growth. As per the National Brain Tumor Society, in 2020, 700,000 people in the U.S. are having a brain tumor and around 87,000 as expected to be diagnosed with a brain tumor. Rapid technological advancements and an increasing number of collaborations to develop advanced Computed Tomography (CT) imaging for emergency care are expected to boost the demand in the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

Xoran Technologies, LLC

Carestream Health

CurveBeam

Planmed

NeuroLogica Corp.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

The report enables new and existing businesses to address concerns regarding flexibility and growth prospects of their current approach and imbibes them with sufficient knowledge to make the required alterations. It provides an intricate view of the Global Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems market, which emphasizes on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Product Outlook:

Compact CT scanners

Full-sized CT scanners

Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Application Outlook:

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Respiratory

ENT

Others

Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market End-use Outlook:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Others

The Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market report includes a widespread analysis of the drivers and restraints of the market space along with information regarding the innovative development in the field. Additionally, it explains the essential constituents to gain stability and maintain a constant growth in this industry.

Competitive landscape of the Global Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market has been elaborated by describing the leading key players operating in the global regions. The finding of this statistical report not only helps to get directions for improving the growth of the companies but will also help to plan the future expansions.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

The most basic step undertaken by the experts is the SWOT analysis depicting the multidimensional prospects, which ultimately gives a clear picture of the market’s future growth. It also aids the reader in understanding the business feasibility by giving a valuable insight into the impact of recent developments on the commercial aspect.

