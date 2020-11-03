Point of Care Infectious Disease Market: Growth Opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, And Forecast To 2026 | Trinity Biotech Ireland; AccuBioTech Co., Cardinal Health

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global research Report Titled: “Point of Care Infectious Disease Market”

The latest report includes Impact of Coronavirus(Covid-19) on the Point of Care Infectious Disease Industry, it includes on Industry Upstream, Industry Downstream, Industry Channels, Industry Competition, and finally on Industry Employment.

Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Market of which point of care infectious disease is a part of is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 21.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41.65 billion by 2026. Global point of care infectious disease market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising advancements in the market resulting in innovative product offerings.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Danaher; Abbott; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; BD; Trinity Biotech Ireland; AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.; Cardinal Health; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Calypte; Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.; Meridian Bioscience, Inc.; MedMira Inc.; Sekisui Diagnostics; OraSure Technologies, Inc.; Quidel Corporation; Siemens Healthcare GmbH are some of the competitors currently present in the market.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market Definition: Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Market

Point of care infectious disease can be defined as the diagnostic services and products that are used for the detection and identification of infectious diseases in patients that provide the results in a significantly reduced time period and in close quarters to the care provision services to the patient.

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand from developing economies due to the lack of infrastructure of research and diagnostic laboratories; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally is expected to be one of the major factors driving the market growth

Market Restraint:

Time consuming and presence of strict regulations associated with the approval and commercialization of point-of-care devices is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Market

By Technological Offering Solid Phase Lateral Flow Agglutination Assays Flow-Through

By Clinical Application Tropical Diseases Inflammatory Diseases Liver Disorders HIV Respiratory Disorders Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Sexually Transmitted Diseases Others

By End-User Hospitals Home-Care Clinics Diagnostic & Research Laboratories Others



Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

How will the global market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What is the nature of competition in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

