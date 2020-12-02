Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2027

The drivers that drive the market growth are the rise in the cases of infectious diseases, increase in the disposable income and rapid increase in medical tourism. However, lack of awareness about POC tests restraint the market growth. Technological developments in the field of POC tests will prove as future opportunities for the market growth.

The report segments the market on the basis of method, end users and region. Based on method, the market is segmented into antibody based diagnosis and microbial particle based diagnosis. Based on end users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, emergency rooms, ambulatory care centres, surgery centres, birth centres and others. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Point of care or POC infectious disease market mainly consists of the POC tests done to detect infectious diseases present in an individual. The sole objective of the POC tests are to provide early diagnosis and hence an early treatment. These tests either employ antibodies or microbial particles to detect the infection.

The key players of the market are Diasorin S.p.A, F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., SeraCare, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Hologi Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickenson and Company (BD), Alere and Enzo Biochem Inc.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global point of care infectious disease market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 20162023 to assiststakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in method, and end users of point of care infectious disease across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of theindustry.

