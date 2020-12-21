Point of Care Diagnostics Market To Boom In Near Future By 2027 Scrutinized In New Research

The global point of care diagnostics market is US$ 26.60 Bn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to reach US$ 70.89 Bn by 2027.

Latest market study on “Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Glucose Monitoring Products, Infectious Disease Testing Products, Cardiometabolic Testing Products, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products, Coagulation Testing Products, Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products, Cholesterol Testing Products, Urinalysis Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Other POC Products), by Prescription Mode (Prescription-Based Testing, OTC Testing), End User (Professional Diagnostic Centers, Home Care, Research Laboratories, Others)”.The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Point of Care Diagnostics Market globally. This report on ‘Point of Care Diagnostics Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Nova Biomedical, Siemens AG, BD, PTS Diagnostics, etc.

Market Insights

Increasing Incidences of Infectious Diseases

Point-of-care testing (POCT) plays critical roles in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases. POC testing can be used to detect several major pathogens, including malarial parasites; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); human papillomavirus (HPV); dengue, Ebola, and Zika viruses; and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB bacteria). HIV has infected over 40 million people worldwide; ~85% of this population resides in developing countries, which have a limited availability of clinical diagnostics and antiretroviral therapy (ART) monitoring platforms. To narrow down the diagnostic time, companies are developing POC test kits and reagents, for instance, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the ARCHITECT HIV Ag/Ab EIA, a fourth-generation assay, introduced by Abbott Laboratories. Increasing incidences of infectious diseases such as HIV is the major global public health issue. In 2018, World Health Organization (WHO) having claimed that more than 32 million HIV people are diagnosed, out of which 770 000 people died. At the end of 2018, 1.7 million people were reported to be newly infected globally, including 62% adults and 54% children. According to HIV and AIDS organization (AVERT), in 2018, 1.1 million US residents were infected with HIV, whereas APAC registered 5.2 million HIV-infected population. As per European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, ~2 million people in Europe were infected with HIV in 2018. Such increase in the incidence of infectious diseases is expected to create a demand for point of care test kits across the world.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Point of Care Diagnostics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Point of Care Diagnostics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Point of Care Diagnostics industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

POINT OF CARE DIAGNOSTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT

Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Disease Testing HIV Testing Products Influenza Testing Products Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Products Hepatitis C Testing Products Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Products Tropical Disease Testing Products Respiratory Infection Testing Products Other Infectious Disease Testing Products

Cardiometabolic Testing

Pregnancy And Fertility Testing

Coagulation Testing

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Hematology Testing

Other POC Products

BY PRESCRIPTION MODE

Prescription-Based Testing

OTC Testing

BY END USER

Professional Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Scope of the Report

The research on the Point of Care Diagnostics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Point of Care Diagnostics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

