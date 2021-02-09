Point-of-care Diagnostics Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The Point-of-care Diagnostics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8%, over the forecast period. One of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in developing economies. The prevalence of chronic diseases, like diabetes, rheumatism, or cancer, is increasing globally, due to various reasons, such as an increase in the geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy food habits, and environmental factors. For instance, chronic diseases kill more than 38 million people each year, globally. Cardiovascular diseases account for most chronic disease deaths, or 17.5 million people, annually, followed by cancers (8.2 million), respiratory diseases (4 million), and diabetes (1.5 million). The aforementioned diseases account for 82% of all chronic disorder deaths. Point-of-care diagnostics is gaining wide acceptance by different patients across the world, as samples are collected from the patient’s location for performing tests, and the results can be achieved in very less time, due to the use of micro fluids, chips, and nano diagnostics.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Point-of-care Diagnostics Market: Abbott, Siemens AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson and Johnson, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Key Market Trends

Blood Glucose Testing is Expected to Hold Major Revenue Share in the Type of Product Segment

Blood glucose testing point-of-care diagnostics captured the largest share in 2019, due to the success of hand-held glucose meters, owing to their high adoption rate among the population across the world. Periodic monitoring of glucose level is of vital importance for diabetic patients, which has encouraged the adoption of POC among diabetic patients in this segment. Other advantages associated with hand-held glucose meters are the portability and easy operability. The rising prevalence of diabetes across the world is expected to boost the segment growth in the future.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for point-of care-diagnostics, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed due to the growing geriatric population base in the country, as well as the factors, such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and the favorable government regulations and initiatives undertaken for the development of healthcare infrastructure.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

