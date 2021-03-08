Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook- Roche Diagnostics Corporation, TELCOR Inc., Orchard Software Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd

The Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The POC data management software market was valued at USD 5916.9 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 11,772.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– The demand for point-of-care testing is growing in response to the value-shift in healthcare and developments in technology. Several factors are driving the demand for POCT. Some of them include an increase in infectious diseases, a rise in lifestyle-related diseases, such as cardiac diseases and diabetes, growing patient desire to use home-based POC devices, and technological advancements creating faster and easier-to-use devices.

– For instance, around the globe, an estimated 425 million adults have diabetes. By 2040, this number is expected to rise to over 640 million. As diabetes across the world continues to increase, so must the effort to raise awareness. It is expected that 37% of all diabetic adults live in the Asia-Pacific region.

– Additionally, according to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of diabetic patients worldwide in 2019 was 463 million. Between 2019 – 2045, the global expenditures for diabetes treatment are anticipated to grow from USD 760 billion to USD 845 billion. According to the recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 50% of people with diabetes who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized.

Top Companies in the Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market are Siemens Healthineers AG + (Conworx), Abbott Point of Care Inc. + (Alere), Danaher Company (HemoCue and Radiometer Medical ApS), Roche Diagnostics Corporation, TELCOR Inc., Orchard Software Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020 – Siemens Healthineers introduced the teamplay digital health platform. With the help of this health platform, Siemens paves the way for the healthcare providers digital transformation, which is facilitating easy access to solutions for operational, clinical, and shared decision support.

– March 2020 – Abbott launched the molecular point-of-care test ID NOW COVID-19 test that brings rapid testing to the front lines. These tests run on Abbott’s point-of-care ID NOW platform, a portable instrument and provide fast results in a huge range of healthcare settings, such as in the physicians’ offices, urgent care clinics, and hospital emergency departments. This is the company’s second test to receive Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for COVID-19 detection.

Key Market Trends

Hospitals/Critical Care Units Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant market Share

– The point-of-care testing (POCT) and electronic medical records system usage are rising in hospitals, where the importance of real-time electronic reporting of results is increasing. On supporting the use of such a model, POCT data management systems are evolving to meet the changing needs of the marketplace. Across the hospitals, either from campus to campus or from one state/province to another, the web-based connectivity data management platform unlocks major efficiency in point-of-care testing program management.

– The most important aspect of POC (point-of-care) technology is that it is present at the bedside. POC technologies are used in facilitating and improving interactions between patients and their nurses, doctors, and surgeons, leading to better healthcare outcomes. Bedside glucose testing is the most widespread testing and occupies the largest volume in the POC market. These were the first devices developed and involved hundreds of devices and thousands of operators.

– POC technology is the game-changing innovation that harnesses the hospitals IT structure to enhance several aspects of the workflow at the facility. The transition towards electronic medical records (EMR) has been in the works for a long time throughout the medical industry.

United States is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– The Point-of-care testing (POCT) has been used in the United States for several decades to diagnose and monitor acute and chronic medical conditions. The growing availability of rapid tests for diagnosing of infectious diseases, such as HIV, TB, or malaria, that primarily enable the physicians and patients to visualize the results from a smartphone and take appropriate clinical decisions, may transform the market over the next few years. The point-of-care diagnostics market is also driven by the latest innovations in the diagnostics industry, in order to provide an expedited diagnosis for quick clinical decision making to support treatment regimens.

– According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic lower respiratory diseases, which include COPD and asthma, are the fourth-leading causes of mortality in the United States and they are responsible for more than 160,000 deaths a year. It is expected that 1 in 5 COPD patients readmit within 30 days in the United States.

– There is a preference for POC adoption by governments. POC testing reduces the strain on hospital resources, as well as ER wait times and visits. The majority of POC tests produced are designed for detecting infectious diseases. For instance, the Point of Care Technologies Research Network established by the United States National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering accelerates POC diagnostics or testing product development. Favorable regulations, such as guidelines of the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), promote POC testing over other forms.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

