Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – Siemens Healthineers AG + (Conworx), Abbott Point of Care Inc. + (Alere), Danaher Company

Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The POC data management software market was valued at USD 5916.9 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 11,772.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market are Siemens Healthineers AG + (Conworx), Abbott Point of Care Inc. + (Alere), Danaher Company (HemoCue and Radiometer Medical ApS), Roche Diagnostics Corporation, TELCOR Inc., Orchard Software Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

– March 2020 – Siemens Healthineers introduced the teamplay digital health platform. With the help of this health platform, Siemens paves the way for the healthcare provider’s digital transformation, which is facilitating easy access to solutions for operational, clinical, and shared decision support.

– March 2020 – Abbott launched the molecular point-of-care test ID NOW COVID-19 test that brings rapid testing to the front lines. These tests run on Abbott’s point-of-care ID NOW platform, a portable instrument and provide fast results in a huge range of healthcare settings, such as in the physicians’ offices, urgent care clinics, and hospital emergency departments. This is the company’s second test to receive Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for COVID-19 detection.

Hospitals/Critical Care Units Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant market Share

– The point-of-care testing (POCT) and electronic medical records system usage are rising in hospitals, where the importance of real-time electronic reporting of results is increasing. On supporting the use of such a model, POCT data management systems are evolving to meet the changing needs of the marketplace. Across the hospitals, either from campus to campus or from one state/province to another, the web-based connectivity data management platform unlocks major efficiency in point-of-care testing program management.

– The most important aspect of POC (point-of-care) technology is that it is present at the bedside. POC technologies are used in facilitating and improving interactions between patients and their nurses, doctors, and surgeons, leading to better healthcare outcomes. Bedside glucose testing is the most widespread testing and occupies the largest volume in the POC market. These were the first devices developed and involved hundreds of devices and thousands of operators.

– POC technology is the game-changing innovation that harnesses the hospital’s IT structure to enhance several aspects of the workflow at the facility. The transition towards electronic medical records (EMR) has been in the works for a long time throughout the medical industry.

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

