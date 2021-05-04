Pod Vapes Market to Develop Rapidly by 2027 Fact.MR presents useful insights on the competitive landscape and key player strategies in a new study titled "Pod Vapes Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027"

A recent study of Fact.MR estimates sales of pod vapes to reach 500 million units in 2019, and register a Y-o-Y growth of 18.5% over 2018. Growth of the pod vapes market can be attributed to the rising concerns about the adverse impact of smoking on health and availability of a multitude of flavored pod vapes.

High nicotine concentration in pod vape flavors has been a key concern among consumers, with several studies linking use of the vaping systems with respiratory ailments and cancer. Regulatory authorities are taking efforts towards curbing the sales of pod vapes, to arrest increasing incidences of nicotine addiction among teenagers. This has prompted pod vapes manufacturers to launch flavors with low nicotine concentration to reduce the adverse impact of vaping on human health.

Sales Confined by Concerns Surrounding Nicotine Addiction

Multiple health conditions have been linked with pod vapes, such as respiratory diseases, increased risk of cancer, and frequent manifestation of asthma attacks. Moreover, recent studies allude increasing susceptibility of addiction to other drugs trailing nicotine addiction, which has raised concerns regarding health impacts of pod vapes. Regulatory authorities worldwide are imposing stringent regulations on pod vapes. The American Food and Drug Administration recently considered banning pod vapes and other e-cigarettes to curb their use among teenagers.

Research Methodology

An exhaustive and robust research methodology was employed during the compilation of the report on pod vapes market. The information about the pod vapes market presented in the report was obtained through a two-step research process consisting of primary and secondary researches.

Interviewing experts from the pod vapes market formed the basis of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying press releases, pod vapes market trade journals, paid sources, and other related publications. Results from both the steps were cross-referenced to form an authentic forecast of the pod vapes market.

