Pneumatic Rollers Market Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations and Growth till 2027

The pneumatic roller is the compaction equipment that uses pneumatic tires for compaction. This pneumatic roller is specially designed for asphalt and sub-base compaction on the airport runways, road and highway, and other development sites. This is likely to fuels the demand for the pneumatic rollers market. Further, rapid urbanization, the rising number of demolition sites, and new construction sites worldwide are also fueling the pneumatic rollers market.

The pneumatic roller can achieve compaction in fewer passes and provide improved penetration and compaction in asphalt paving applications. Thereby, rising demand for pneumatic rollers among the end-user, which propels the growth of the pneumatic rollers market. The growing construction of roads and highways, airports, and others has further bolstered the pneumatic rollers market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing spending on developing transportation infrastructure by governments of many countries such as India, China, Brazil, Japan, and others are expected to influence the pneumatic rollers market in the coming years.

Top Leading Companies and Type

1. AB Volvo

2. Ammann Group Holding AG

3. Caterpillar Inc.

4. CNH Industrial N.V.

5. Fayat Group

6. Sakai Heavy Industries,Â Ltd.

7. SANY Group

8. Shantui Construction MachineryÂ co.,Ltd

9. Wirtgen Group

10. XCMG Group

