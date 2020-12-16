Pneumatic Cylinder Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And On Pneumatic Cylinder And How Sudden Strategy Change By Keyholders. | SMC Corporation, Festo, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Aventics, Aro (Ingersoll Rand)

Pneumatic Cylinder Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Pneumatic Cylinder Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

The pneumatic cylinder, also known as air cylinder, is a mechanical device that uses air pressure to generate force in a linear motion. Various industrial applications require linear motion during its operating sequence. The integration or adoption of pneumatic cylinder is one of the simplest and cost-effective ways. The different style of pneumatic cylinder includes cylinders with piston rods, rodless cylinders, diaphragm cylinders, and rotary cylinders. Pneumatic Cylinder works on two basic operating principles: single acting and double acting. The single acting cylinder uses one air port to permit compressed air to enter the cylinder. Similarly, the double acting cylinder holds the air port at each end, which helps to move the piston forward and backward by alternating the port that receives high-pressure air.

Market Dynamics

Increasing production of mining industry plays a key role in the growth of the market as it directly increases demand for earth moving equipment. For instance, according to World Mining Congress, the global mining production was pegged at 16.9 billion metric tons in 2016, up from 15.8 billion metric tons in 2010. Various types of earth moving equipment such as dump trucks, dozers, loaders, and excavators are used for different mining operations.

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market – Insights

Global pneumatic cylinder market generated revenue of US$ 1,072 Million in 2017. By 2026, the pneumatic cylinder market is expected to amount to US$ 1,401 Million with a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period. The pneumatic cylinder, also known as air cylinder, is a mechanical device that uses air pressure to generate force in a linear motion. The pneumatic cylinders are similar to an automobile piston, which is forced by an inflow of pressurized gas in place of a gasoline explosion. After completing each stroke, the piston returns to its starting position.

Pneumatic Cylinder Market Keyplayers: SMC Corporation, Festo, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Aventics, Aro (Ingersoll Rand), Univer Group, Camozzi, Metal Work, AirTac, Ashun Fluid Power Co, and others.

Pneumatic Cylinder Market Taxonomy

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market, By Function:

Single-acting

Double-acting

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market, By Cylinder:

Cylinders with piston rods

Rod less cylinders

Diaphragm cylinders

Rotary cylinders

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market, By Movement:

Linear Movement

Rotary Movement

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market, By Application:

Industrial

Robotics

Automobile

Aviation

Healthcare

Others

