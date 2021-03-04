Pneumatic Control Valve Market In-depth Analysis Report
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Pneumatic Control Valve, which studied Pneumatic Control Valve industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
First, for industry structure analysis, the Pneumatic Control Valve industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 32 % of the revenue market. Second, the sales of Pneumatic Control Valve increased from 128.9 K units in 2013 to 171.2 K units in 2017 with an average growth rate of 7.36%.Third, East Coast occupied 39.89% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Central China and Northeast China, which accounted for around 27.86% and 18.34% of the global total industry. Other regions have a smaller amount of sales.
A typical pneumatic control valve can be considered as made up of two parts—the actuator and the valve. Pneumatic control valve is used in any application area in which the appropriately control of gaseous and liquid media as well as fuels is required.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global Pneumatic Control Valve market include:
Samson AG
Emerson
Kitz Group
Zhejiang Zhongde
Wenzhou Lipu
Juliang Valve
Pentair
Flowserve
Cameron
Owen Kelly
Metso
Honeywell
Zhejiang Sanfang
Wuxi Smart Control
KOSO
Worldwide Pneumatic Control Valve Market by Application:
Oil & Gas
Petrochemical
Power Industry
Metallurgy
Others
Type Synopsis:
Cast Iron
Stainless Steel
Copper
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Pneumatic Control Valve Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Pneumatic Control Valve Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Pneumatic Control Valve Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Pneumatic Control Valve Market in Major Countries
7 North America Pneumatic Control Valve Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Pneumatic Control Valve Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Control Valve Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Pneumatic Control Valve Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
In-depth Pneumatic Control Valve Market Report: Intended Audience
Pneumatic Control Valve manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Pneumatic Control Valve
Pneumatic Control Valve industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Pneumatic Control Valve industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
