Plus Size and Big & Tall Clothing Market by Fiber Type and by Standard Size- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028
Finding clothes that fit has always been a struggle but with growth in number of brands offering larger sizes has helped consumers to overcome this difficulty. With the rise in obese population across the globe, the demand trend for custom made clothing is in upward direction.
Increase in customer base that demand the same apparel options as their smaller counterparts drive the market. Furthermore, growth in obese population especially in western countries also fuel the market for plus size clothing products. Most of these clothing products are custom made and priced higher, which hampers the marker growth during the forecast period. Apparel manufacturers focus on various opportunities in the plus size and big & tall clothing market such as designing & development of fashionable products.
The report segments the plus size and big & tall clothing market on the basis of fiber type, standard size, and geography. On the basis of fiber type, the market is divided into silk, cotton, wool, flax, synthetic fiber, and others. On the basis of standard size, it is classified into plus size fit, big fit, and tall fit. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Lane Bryant, Talbots, H&M, Kita Ku Pty Ltd. and MGOO Fashion Apparel Co., Ltd is also provided in the report.
Key Benefits
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
- The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.
- Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.
Plus Size And Big & Tall Clothing Market Key Segments:
By Fiber Type
- Silk
- Cotton
- Wool
- Flax
- Synthetic Fiber
- Others
By Standard Size (U.S.)
- Plus Size Fit
- 14W
- 16W
- 18W
- 20W
- 22W
- 24W
- Big Fit
- XL
- 1XL
- 2XL
- 3XL
- 4XL
- Others (Upto 8XL)
- Tall Fit
- LT
- XLT
- 1XLT
- 2XLT
- 3XLT
- Others (Upto 7XLT)
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Argentina
- Turkey
- Rest of LAMEA
