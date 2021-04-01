Plumbing Fixtures Market Worth $1,12,427 Million by 2023 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Plumbing Fixtures Market by type and End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the plumbing fixtures market was valued at $ 75,042 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $ 1,12,427 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global plumbing fixtures market, followed by Europe and North America.

Increase in disposable income of consumers, growth in urbanization, and changing lifestyle patterns of consumers, and rise in standard of living encourages the adoption of bathroom and kitchen fixtures in the industry and thus drive the plumbing fixtures market growth. In addition, high growth in construction activities in the regions of Asia-Pacific such as India and china are expected to fuel the growth of plumbing fixtures market.

However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials and regulatory requirements regarding the showerheads and faucets are expected to hinder the plumbing fixtures market growth. Various advancements in plumbing technology and introduction of water efficient plumbing such as flow faucets & sensors and dual flush toilets which helps in conserving fresh water to a large extent is expected to provide numerous opportunities in the plumbing fixtures market.

