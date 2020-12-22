Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market 2020-2026 to Show Tremendous Growth || Leading Players – BioXcel Corporation, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global plexiform neurofibromas treatment market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market are AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc, Array BioPharma, BioXcel Corporation, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Celldex Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc, and others.

Plexiform neurofibromas are inherited genetic disorders which account of 30% neurofibromatosis. It is caused by inherited mutation in the NF1 gene resulting in arises of neurofibromas from multiple nerves and skin. The symptoms associated with this disease are soft lumps on and under the skin. It can causes clinical issues such as motor function impairment, airway dysfunction, learning difficulties and increases a person’s risk of developing other cancers.

According to the statistics published in the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, it is estimated 1 in every 2,500 to 3,000 birth affected by neurofibromatosis. Prevalence of cases of neuron injuries and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth.

Increase special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

Emergence of drugs used to treat complication associated with neurofibromatosis is accelerating the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

Family history of neurofibromatosis is propelling the market growth

Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market : By Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Others

Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market : By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Pain Management

Others

Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

In July 2019, SpringWorks Therapeutics has received an Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for mirdametinib (formerly PD-0325901), an oral dual inhibitor of MEK1 and MEK2 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 in patients who are potential to develop plexiform neurofibromas. With this designation enables the company to receive certain benefits and incentives along with 10 years period of market exclusivity upon approval, reduced regulatory fees and protocol assistance.

In April 2019, AstraZeneca in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for Selumetinib, a MEK 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 plexiform neurofibromas. The Breakthrough Therapy designation enables the company to receive expedited regulatory review and bring the drugs to patients as quickly as possible.

Limited availability of disease specific treatment options due to low prevalence of neurofibromatosis is restraining the market growth

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth

Failure of clinical trial during the development stage can also act as restraints the market growth

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional and global markets.

