plenty for this powerful ultraportable PC

The Lenovo brand continues on its small path of innovation, be it in the IT field with gaming PCs or in the smartphone market. But it also offers excellent ultraportable PCs like the Yoga Slim 7. The latter benefits from a €100 discount, which is deducted immediately.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: a compact and fast PC

Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 7 is therefore an ultra-portable PC, which means that it takes up very little space because it’s very compact (1.5 cm thick) and you can easily take it with you because it’s not too heavy (1, 5kg). .

It has a beautiful 14-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels covering 100% of the sRGB color space. They therefore have a very good image quality and beautiful colors. In addition, for the sound, it has Dolby Atmos speakers on the front that offer 3D sound. It is therefore very efficient for multimedia.

In its chassis there is a configuration that is not lacking in performance. Lenovo has opted for an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor that can run at a maximum frequency of 4 GHz and is additionally coupled with 8 GB of RAM. As for storage, you have to rely on a 256 GB SSD, which responds very well to the operating system, in this case Windows 10.

Finally, the connectivity is very complete with Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth but also many ports such as USB-C, USB-A and HDMI.

While it was €799.99, its price has just benefited from a €100 reduction to €699.99. After that, you can still opt for an Android tablet like the Samsung Galaxy S8 on sale to replace your PC, especially since the latter has the right to a keyboard as a bonus.

