Please Don’t Ask For A Refund, Begs Broken Twitter App Developer

The developer of third-party Twitter app Twitterrific is pleading with clients to not ask for a refund after the corporate was compelled to drag its app.

A sudden change to Twitter’s coverage signifies that third-party Twitter shoppers at the moment are banned. Consequently, Twitterrific and different in style apps – similar to Tweetbot, Echofon and Talon – have successfully been rendered ineffective in a single day.

“We’re sorry to say that the app’s sudden and undignified demise is because of an unannounced and undocumented coverage change by an more and more capricious Twitter – a Twitter that we now not acknowledge as reliable nor need to work with any longer,” reads a put up on Twitterrific developer Iconfactory’s weblog.

Cancelled subscriptions

The Twitterrific app has been pulled from the iOS and Mac app shops, and ongoing subscriptions might be robotically cancelled. Nevertheless, the developer is asking clients to not request a full refund on excellent subscriptions from Apple, via concern of tipping the enterprise over the sting.

“Lastly, if you happen to have been subscriber to Twitterrific for iOS, we’d ask you to please contemplate not requesting a refund from Apple,” the weblog put up reads.

“The lack of ongoing, recurring income from Twitterrific is already going to harm our enterprise considerably, and any refunds will come instantly out of our pockets – not Twitter’s and never Apple’s. To place it merely, hundreds of refunds can be devastating to a small firm like ours.”

Twitter ban

Issues with third-party Twitter apps started to emerge final week, when a number of such apps immediately stopped working. At first, it was considered a technical glitch with the API, on condition that Twitter has laid off hundreds of builders in latest months.

Nevertheless, it has since emerged that it was a deliberate, unannounced swap in coverage to ban all third-party Twitter shoppers, forcing customers to both use the official Twitter apps/web site or depart the service.

The freshly reworded Twitter developer agreement now says builders should not “use or entry the Licensed Supplies to create or try to create a substitute or related service or product to Twitter functions”, reversing a 16-year coverage of permitting third-party shoppers.

Twitter’s sudden resolution to drag the plug on third-party apps has angered many customers.

Twitter has made no public touch upon the adjustments to its developer settlement and there’s no Twitter communications division to contact for remark.