Hideo Kojima’s polarizing open-world extravaganza, Dying Stranding, was just lately introduced to be coming to Xbox Sport Go PC on August 23, 2022. At launch, the sport was a PlayStation 4 unique that made its manner over to PC a couple of months after the sport’s preliminary launch.

Dying Stranding is likely one of the most unusual open-world video games to ever grace the fashionable gaming panorama. In response to Kojima-san, the sport is the primary “Strand-type” sport that, as an alternative of diving gamers, will unite them by means of the sport’s story in addition to gameplay mechanics.

Though the sport failed to realize widespread attraction amongst gamers, primarily resulting from its repetitive gameplay loop, it nonetheless featured some unbelievable concepts which can be hardly ever seen in trendy AAA video video games. For that cause alone, Dying Stranding is definitely a sport that gamers ought to expertise for themselves not less than as soon as.

Now, provided that the sport might be a part of the Xbox Sport Go for PC, subscribers will lastly get to expertise Kojima-san’s contemporary new tackle open-world gameplay with a wacky narrative with out having to pay something additional. Whereas most are excited in regards to the sport’s arrival on Sport Go, some followers have expressed their deep displeasure in the direction of the announcement.

PlayStation followers took to Twitter to precise their anger over Dying Stranding’s arrival on PC Sport Go

Curiously sufficient, Dying Stranding was the primary PlayStation 4 unique title to make its approach to PC, following which, PlayStation themselves have been porting plenty of their flagship titles onto the mainstream PC platform. Horizon Zero Daybreak, Days Gone, and God of Conflict (2018) have all made their approach to PC since then.

So persons are as soon as once more mad about PlayStation video games coming to PC? What does it matter? Let extra individuals expertise the video games!

Not too long ago, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered additionally joined the line-up of PlayStation exclusives which have been ported over to PC. Most gamers have applauded PlayStation for his or her transfer in the direction of the PC gaming panorama, permitting a wholly completely different demographic of gamers to expertise a few of their most interesting titles. Nevertheless, some gamers have criticized PlayStation’s determination to port its flagship video games to PC.

An identical response might be seen over the announcement of Dying Stranding coming to Xbox Sport Go. Permitting extra gamers to expertise what can simply be described as one of the vital intriguing open-world action-adventure video video games can by no means be a nasty factor, and but, some diehard PlayStation followers are fairly sad with the sport’s arrival on Microsoft’s subscription service.

“PlayStation is that this some form of a joke? do you suppose we’re clowns?”

@XboxGamePassPC @PlayStation is that this some form of joke? do you suppose we’re clowns? what’s the subsequent step? God Of Conflict on the Microsoft retailer? GOW within the GP? It is time for Jim Ryan to make his manner someplace else, away from the Ps @XboxGamePassPC @PlayStation is that this some form of joke? do you suppose we’re clowns?what’s the subsequent step? God Of Conflict on the Microsoft retailer? GOW within the GP?It is time for Jim Ryan to make his manner someplace else, away from the Ps

Some gamers even vented their displeasure in opposition to Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima himself.

Whereas it’s unlucky to see some gamers not welcoming the concept of a sport being out there on a special platform publish its exclusivity to at least one, such a choice has stable reasoning. Console unique video games are a obligatory evil that’s required to drive console gross sales. Locking a online game behind a selected platform isn’t good for anybody, be it the writer, developer, or the gamers themselves.

Nevertheless, with how Microsoft and Sony have been dealing with their first-party exclusives and bringing their titles over to different platforms, it looks like platform disparity amongst online game gamers will quickly be a factor of the previous.