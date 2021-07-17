Playout Automation Market Size,Share and Industry Forecast,2021-2028

Playout automation is a technology that helps to automate transmission of radio and television channels into broadcast network. The technology is intended for Direct-To-Home (DTH) services and cable television head-ends, which help in trimming, ingesting, and SD to HD conversion of channels. Furthermore, it helps to reduce the overall infrastructure cost by easing channel management operation and enabling operators to launch and manage channels. In addition, playout automation solutions offer a number of other advantages such as easy installation, high reliability, easy maintenance, which fuels growth of the playout automation market.

Rise in need for automation and digitalization of cable television services are the major factors that drive growth of the market. In addition, rise in number of television channels is expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of technical expertise hampers the market growth. Furthermore, rapid expansion of satellite and cable television services in rural and urban areas is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global playout automation market.

A significant rise in TV viewership has been witnessed in past few months, which is encourages DTH service providers and channel operators to invest in playout automation services. In addition, rise in demand from consumers for better viewing experience also boosts growth of the playout automation market.North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada. The presence of prominent players in the region who invest in research and development for playout automation and other television broadcasting also fuels the market growth.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global playout automation market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the playout automation market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global playout automation market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the playout automation market.

