Playground Sets and Equipment Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028 Playground Sets and Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028

Playgrounds are an essential part of a child’s formative years. Nowadays, playgrounds have educational and theme-based equipment that help to develop a child’s mental and physical fitness. There are various types of playground sets and equipment, such as playground climbers, see-saws, spring riders, swings, slides, merry-go-rounds, free spinners and other equipment. Moreover, playground sets and equipment are made of different materials such as wood, plastic/HDPE, metal/steel and other materials. With technological advancements in the current times, playground sets and equipment are safe as they are made of sturdy materials. In addition, playground sets and equipment are mostly installed in schools, commercial places and amusement parks. Playground sets and equipment are available in various sizes and designs.

Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global playground sets and equipment market can be segmented by component type, application type, sales channel type and region.

Based on the component type, global playground sets and equipment market is segmented as follows:

Slides

Swing Sets

See-Saws

Merry-Go-Rounds

Playground Climbers

Spring Riders

Tubes

Free spinners

Infant & Toddlers

Challengers

Other Components

Based on the application type, global playground sets and equipment market is segmented as follows

Schools

Churches

Parks & Recreations

Daycare

Landscape Architects

Others

Based on the sales channel type, global playground sets and equipment market is segmented as follows

Third-party Online Channel

Direct-to-customer Online Channel

Franchised outlets

Independent Outlets

Modern Trades

Among the above-mentioned sales channel, third party and direct-to-customer online channel are estimated to account for a significant market share in the global playground sets and equipment market over the forecast period. Moreover, franchised outlets segment is projected to see a high growth in the global playground sets and equipment market over the forecast period.

Global Playground Sets and Equipment Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players of the global playground sets and equipment market are Kidstuff Playsystems, BigToys, American Parks Company, APCPLAY, BCI Burke Company, LLC, Detailed Play Pro, Miracle Recreation Equipment Company, Grounds For Play, KOMPAN A/S and Superior International Industries among other key playground sets and equipment market players. The key players of global playground sets and equipment market are focusing on expanding their sales channel to increase the overall playground sets and equipment during the forecast period.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

