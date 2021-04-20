Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2021-2027 | Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, Sport Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, , DowDuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, ForestGrass,

“

Playground Artificial Grass Turf

A collective analysis on ’Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Playground Artificial Grass Turf market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Playground Artificial Grass Turf generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, Sport Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, , DowDuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, ForestGrass,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• PP Artificial Grass Turf, PE Artificial Grass Turf, Nylon Artificial Grass Turf, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• School Playground, Public Playground, Stadium,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Playground Artificial Grass Turf, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Playground Artificial Grass Turf market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Playground Artificial Grass Turf from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Playground Artificial Grass Turf market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PP Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.3 PE Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.4 Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 School Playground

1.3.3 Public Playground

1.3.4 Stadium

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production

2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Shaw Sports Turf

12.1.1 Shaw Sports Turf Corporation Information

12.1.2 Shaw Sports Turf Overview

12.1.3 Shaw Sports Turf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Shaw Sports Turf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.1.5 Shaw Sports Turf Related Developments

12.2 Ten Cate

12.2.1 Ten Cate Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ten Cate Overview

12.2.3 Ten Cate Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ten Cate Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.2.5 Ten Cate Related Developments

12.3 Hellas Construction

12.3.1 Hellas Construction Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hellas Construction Overview

12.3.3 Hellas Construction Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hellas Construction Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.3.5 Hellas Construction Related Developments

12.4 FieldTurf

12.4.1 FieldTurf Corporation Information

12.4.2 FieldTurf Overview

12.4.3 FieldTurf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 FieldTurf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.4.5 FieldTurf Related Developments

12.5 Sport Holding

12.5.1 Sport Holding Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sport Holding Overview

12.5.3 Sport Holding Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sport Holding Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.5.5 Sport Holding Related Developments

12.6 ACT Global Sports

12.6.1 ACT Global Sports Corporation Information

12.6.2 ACT Global Sports Overview

12.6.3 ACT Global Sports Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ACT Global Sports Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.6.5 ACT Global Sports Related Developments

12.7 Controlled Products

12.7.1 Controlled Products Corporation Information

12.7.2 Controlled Products Overview

12.7.3 Controlled Products Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Controlled Products Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.7.5 Controlled Products Related Developments

12.8 Sprinturf

12.8.1 Sprinturf Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sprinturf Overview

12.8.3 Sprinturf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sprinturf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.8.5 Sprinturf Related Developments

12.9 CoCreation Grass

12.9.1 CoCreation Grass Corporation Information

12.9.2 CoCreation Grass Overview

12.9.3 CoCreation Grass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CoCreation Grass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.9.5 CoCreation Grass Related Developments

12.10 Domo Sports Grass

12.10.1 Domo Sports Grass Corporation Information

12.10.2 Domo Sports Grass Overview

12.10.3 Domo Sports Grass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Domo Sports Grass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.10.5 Domo Sports Grass Related Developments

12.11 TurfStore

12.11.1 TurfStore Corporation Information

12.11.2 TurfStore Overview

12.11.3 TurfStore Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TurfStore Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.11.5 TurfStore Related Developments

12.12 Global Syn-Turf,

12.12.1 Global Syn-Turf, Corporation Information

12.12.2 Global Syn-Turf, Overview

12.12.3 Global Syn-Turf, Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Global Syn-Turf, Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.12.5 Global Syn-Turf, Related Developments

12.13 DowDuPont

12.13.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.13.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.13.3 DowDuPont Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 DowDuPont Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.13.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

12.14 Challenger Industires

12.14.1 Challenger Industires Corporation Information

12.14.2 Challenger Industires Overview

12.14.3 Challenger Industires Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Challenger Industires Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.14.5 Challenger Industires Related Developments

12.15 Mondo S.p.A.

12.15.1 Mondo S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Mondo S.p.A. Overview

12.15.3 Mondo S.p.A. Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Mondo S.p.A. Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.15.5 Mondo S.p.A. Related Developments

12.16 Polytan GmbH

12.16.1 Polytan GmbH Corporation Information

12.16.2 Polytan GmbH Overview

12.16.3 Polytan GmbH Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Polytan GmbH Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.16.5 Polytan GmbH Related Developments

12.17 Sports Field Holdings

12.17.1 Sports Field Holdings Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sports Field Holdings Overview

12.17.3 Sports Field Holdings Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sports Field Holdings Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.17.5 Sports Field Holdings Related Developments

12.18 Taishan

12.18.1 Taishan Corporation Information

12.18.2 Taishan Overview

12.18.3 Taishan Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Taishan Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.18.5 Taishan Related Developments

12.19 ForestGrass

12.19.1 ForestGrass Corporation Information

12.19.2 ForestGrass Overview

12.19.3 ForestGrass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ForestGrass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Description

12.19.5 ForestGrass Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Production Mode & Process

13.4 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Channels

13.4.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Distributors

13.5 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry Trends

14.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Drivers

14.3 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Challenges

14.4 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

