Players turn the ocean into a giant trampoline

With more than four million units sold in just a few weeks, Valheim is the game of the moment. The survival game visible on Twitch, YouTube and other platforms has reached record highs. Players try to solve their puzzles by any means, including the most ubiquitous. The proof is that players are now using the ocean as a giant trampoline.

To infinity and beyond

In Valheim you can build pretty much anywhere you want a base, an outpost or even a simple makeshift hut. And for good reason, in this Viking Purgatory, you will have to keep exploring your world to find the resources necessary to take advantage of it. But this early access title is full of surprises, starting with those few bosses that will give unprepared players a tough time. The players are now trying to discover the limits of this indie title, in particular by driving themselves into space with a harpoon or erecting grandiose buildings that bear the image of the Tower of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings.

Lo and behold, in the Valheim subreddit, a player named HotGuuuuu presented his latest creation – a giant boat ramp. The principle is simple: a ramp is built on the side of the mountain and allows the player to reach maximum speed before being thrown at full speed in the desired direction. A good opportunity to test the physics of Valheim’s elements facing something unknown here. And despite all the odds, once the projectile boat has started at full speed, if it hits it will jump on the water.

In addition, this experience raises some questions. Was the boat fast enough to hit the ocean floor to ricochet off while it appeared to be bouncing off the surface, or was it bouncing straight off the ocean surface? A huge blue trampoline just waiting to be tested. Valheim surprises the players again and again in search of crazy experiences. It remains to be seen what their next discovery will consist of.