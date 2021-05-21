Players pay homage to Kentaro Miura (Berserk) in a touching way

This Thursday, May 20th, the news broke. Kentaro Miura, the mangaka behind the excellent berserker, died of an acute aortic dissection. The honors were immediately on the Internet. Many fans paid tribute to this talented artist. In Final Fantasy XIV, players wanted to do their part too. A touching tribute to an artist whose universe inspired the Square Enix saga.

Kentaro Miura, who died on May 6, is the author of the unfinished work Berserk. A flagship manga with strong symbolism that inspired Final Fantasy at the highest level. And remember the charismatic cloud giant sword for good reason. An undeniable connection to Guts and his defiant blade, Berserk was the source of inspiration for the Dark Knight, a tank job introduced in the game’s first expansion. Two great examples that are just the first in a long list.

Balmung / Crystal in #FFXIV show their respect for this man by hiring their Dark Knight jobs. https://t.co/xbcpLmKmRY pic.twitter.com/aTvYQMfP6i

As a tribute to Kentaro Miura, Guts and Berserk, a multitude of Dark Knights, met in the big cities of Final Fantasy XIV. A final tribute to this incredible work, which was also found on the side of the city of Ul’dah on the North American server Balmung has been. Armed with epic armor and giant swords, the grieving players lined up on one side of the street, if not both. An endless stream of huge blades and dark breastplates that Guts and Miura would no doubt have liked.

Balmung’s dark knight memorial for the berserk author Kentaro Miura. I love this community. pic.twitter.com/QYveSkQ9Go

The Dark Knights weren’t the only ones paying homage to the mangaka. Bards also came to the scene to play a particularly touching music: that of the subject Guts. Although the result is not as rich as the original work, the tribute is actually there. It’s nice to see so many players come together without first coordinating to pay homage to one of the big names in Japanese manga.