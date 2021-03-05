Player Tracking Market 2021 Status and Business Outlook – Zebra Technologies, Catapult Group International Ltd, Stats LLC, ChyronHego Corporation

Player Tracking Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Player Tracking Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The player tracking market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Player Tracking Market are Zebra Technologies, Catapult Group International Ltd, Stats LLC, ChyronHego Corporation, KINEXON GmbH, Polar Electro Oy, Johan Sports LLC, Xampion (Progda Oy), PlayGineering Systems Ltd, Advanced Sports Analytics, Sonda Sports Ltd and others.

Regional Outlook of Player Tracking Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– September 2019 – STATS LLC partnered with Stade Rennais FC (SRFC) to provide Edge Analysis, a football match preparation tool. With this, Stade Rennais can use Edge’s AI-based features to objectively analyze team performance by comparing playing styles of teams and individuals and conducting game-changing set play analysis, while instantly linking data with video to accelerate the match preparation process.

– August 2019 – JOHAN Sports partnered with Royal Ore Hockey. Furthermore, the Belgium Hockey Club started using the JOHAN Sports GPS system. The Royal Ore hockey has been playing in the highest league of hockey in Belgium since 2012, and partnering with them helps in enhancing the brand visibility of JOHAN Sports.

Key Market Trends:

Wearable Devices Offers Potential Growth

– Owing to the increasing demand for monitoring and tracking data of players, the number of wearable devices in the sports market is increasing. Consequently, a significant quantity of data related to the players and team is generated, primarily used to gain insights on player performance and fitness variables, such as heartbeats, speed, and acceleration. By incorporating these wearable technologies, player performance during matches, events, practice, and training sessions can be improved, and the team’s strategies and performance statistics can be gathered.

– Therefore, with the data collected through wearables devices, such as shoes and wristbands, it helps coaches plan and observe training, thereby, locating potential development areas. For instance, in September 2019, OrsaSport partnered with the Xampion, which was likely to help coaches at OrsaSport improve players’ kick techniques in football.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Player Tracking Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

