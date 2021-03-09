Platinum Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Platinum market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Platinum market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Platinum investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Platinum Market

Anglo American Platinum, Stillwater Mining, Lonmin, Impala Platinum, Eastern Platinum, Norilsk Nickel, Glencore Xstrata, African Rainbow Minerals, North American Palladium, among others.

The Platinum market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 3%, globally, over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Stringent environmental regulations to reduce hazardous emissions from automobiles and increasing demand for jewelry is driving the market. On the other hand, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the market growth.

– The platinum market growth is expected to increase, during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for exhaust systems in the automobile industry.

– Asia-Pacific represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption from countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Market Insights:

Growing Demand for Exhaust Systems in Automobile Industry

– Platinum is a naturally available metal in the form of ore and is 30 times rarer than gold. Platinum is one of the catalysts present in automobile exhaust systems. They help in eliminating or neutralizing the harmful elements from the car exhausts and accounts for 40% of the world’s total platinum consumption. Additionally, the global 2019 production through mining and recycling stood at around 8.1 million ounces.

– Typically, a diesel automobile exhaust contains about 3-7 grams of platinum and it may vary with the brand and type of vehicle. Growing environmental concerns regarding carbon dioxide emission and obtaining net-zero emissions are expected to drive the market.

– Growing investments in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and their successful trials are estimated to offset and increase the platinum demand for automobiles, which declined due to consumer shift from diesel to petrol and petrol hybrid vehicles.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period, due to an increase in demand from countries, like China and India.

– In countries, like India and China, platinum demand is mainly dominated by the growing demand from the jewelry segment. China accounts for about 50% of the total platinum consumption in the jewelry segment, whereas India’s demand was estimated at 175-kilo ounces, which is around 6% of demand in the jewelry segment. The growing aspirations toward jewelry among current millennials are expected to drive the market.

– Platinum is used as a catalyst in various chemical manufacturing processes. India and China are the largest chemical manufacturers in the world, due to their flexible environmental regulations, unlike Europe, and low labor costs.

Regions Are covered By Platinum Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

