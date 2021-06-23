Plating Plastics Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | DuPont, Atotech, Phillips Plating

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Plating Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

DuPont, Atotech, Phillips Plating, Rutland Plastics, Galva Decoparts, Precision Plating (Aust), MPC Plating, Quality Plated Products, Classic Chrome Plating, Sharrets Plating, MacDermid Incorporated, Leader Plating on Plastic

By Types:

ABS

ABS/PC

PP

Other



By Applications:

Automotive

Electronics

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Plating Plastics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plating Plastics

1.2 Plating Plastics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plating Plastics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 ABS

1.2.3 ABS/PC

1.2.4 PP

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Plating Plastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plating Plastics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plating Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plating Plastics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Plating Plastics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Plating Plastics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Plating Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Plating Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Plating Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Plating Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plating Plastics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plating Plastics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Plating Plastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plating Plastics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Plating Plastics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plating Plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plating Plastics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Plating Plastics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Plating Plastics Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plating Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Plating Plastics Production

3.4.1 North America Plating Plastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Plating Plastics Production

3.5.1 Europe Plating Plastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Plating Plastics Production

3.6.1 China Plating Plastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Plating Plastics Production

3.7.1 Japan Plating Plastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Plating Plastics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Plating Plastics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Plating Plastics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plating Plastics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plating Plastics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plating Plastics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plating Plastics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plating Plastics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plating Plastics Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plating Plastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Plating Plastics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plating Plastics Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Plating Plastics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DuPont

7.1.1 DuPont Plating Plastics Corporation Information

7.1.2 DuPont Plating Plastics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DuPont Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Atotech

7.2.1 Atotech Plating Plastics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Atotech Plating Plastics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Atotech Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Atotech Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Atotech Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Phillips Plating

7.3.1 Phillips Plating Plating Plastics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Phillips Plating Plating Plastics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Phillips Plating Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Phillips Plating Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Phillips Plating Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Rutland Plastics

7.4.1 Rutland Plastics Plating Plastics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rutland Plastics Plating Plastics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Rutland Plastics Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Rutland Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Rutland Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Galva Decoparts

7.5.1 Galva Decoparts Plating Plastics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Galva Decoparts Plating Plastics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Galva Decoparts Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Galva Decoparts Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Galva Decoparts Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Precision Plating (Aust)

7.6.1 Precision Plating (Aust) Plating Plastics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Precision Plating (Aust) Plating Plastics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Precision Plating (Aust) Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Precision Plating (Aust) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Precision Plating (Aust) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 MPC Plating

7.7.1 MPC Plating Plating Plastics Corporation Information

7.7.2 MPC Plating Plating Plastics Product Portfolio

7.7.3 MPC Plating Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 MPC Plating Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 MPC Plating Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Quality Plated Products

7.8.1 Quality Plated Products Plating Plastics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Quality Plated Products Plating Plastics Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Quality Plated Products Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Quality Plated Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Quality Plated Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Classic Chrome Plating

7.9.1 Classic Chrome Plating Plating Plastics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Classic Chrome Plating Plating Plastics Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Classic Chrome Plating Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Classic Chrome Plating Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Classic Chrome Plating Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sharrets Plating

7.10.1 Sharrets Plating Plating Plastics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sharrets Plating Plating Plastics Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sharrets Plating Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sharrets Plating Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sharrets Plating Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 MacDermid Incorporated

7.11.1 MacDermid Incorporated Plating Plastics Corporation Information

7.11.2 MacDermid Incorporated Plating Plastics Product Portfolio

7.11.3 MacDermid Incorporated Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 MacDermid Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 MacDermid Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Leader Plating on Plastic

7.12.1 Leader Plating on Plastic Plating Plastics Corporation Information

7.12.2 Leader Plating on Plastic Plating Plastics Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Leader Plating on Plastic Plating Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Leader Plating on Plastic Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Leader Plating on Plastic Recent Developments/Updates

8 Plating Plastics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plating Plastics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plating Plastics

8.4 Plating Plastics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plating Plastics Distributors List

9.3 Plating Plastics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Plating Plastics Industry Trends

10.2 Plating Plastics Growth Drivers

10.3 Plating Plastics Market Challenges

10.4 Plating Plastics Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plating Plastics by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Plating Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Plating Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Plating Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Plating Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Plating Plastics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plating Plastics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plating Plastics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plating Plastics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plating Plastics by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plating Plastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plating Plastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plating Plastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plating Plastics by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

