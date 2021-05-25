Plastic Tubs Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2030

Plastic Tubs Market – An Overview:

Plastics have been consistent packaging source that remained for many years one of such type are plastic tubs. Plastic tubs perform better and are cost-effective, which replaced other conventional packaging sources like metal, wood, and glass. Plastic tubs are used for packaging of food, beverages and pharmaceutical products and act as a strong barrier against air, moisture, and contaminants. Plastic tubs are rigid and considered best for packaging and preserving food and beverages. Plastic tubs can be reused and are durable which reduce the harsh impact of plastics on the environment. Plastic tubs have different size, shapes, and capacity according to the need of the consumers. Production of plastic tubs is energy saving and easy as compared to other packaging formats and have prolonged use. Plastic tubs cannot be deformed easily and help in the transportation and storage of goods.

Plastic Tubs Market – Dynamics:

Rapid growth in pharmaceutical and medical sector raised the demand for plastic tubs as they are strong, moldable, and add comfort to the consumer’s life and can survive extreme conditions without degrading. Plastic tubs are safe to use and recyclable, which reduces the manufacturing cost. Plastic tubs are recycled and reused, which help in decreasing pollution which will raise the demand of plastic tubs. They are made from petroleum and are available in different colors, which are eye – catchy. Plastic tubs are not biodegradable and make soil infertile because of the release of harmful chemicals into the soil. Plastic tubs can be harmful to consumers as plastic can seep into the groundwater, causing instability in the ecosystem. Plastic tubs having a low melting point and cannot be used at high temperature. Plastic tubs are flammable, which can cause a hazard to the surrounding environment. Plastic tubs are commonly used due to the large scale availability of raw material and adaptability across the packaging market. Growing environmental concerns challenges plastic tubs manufacturers to use eco-friendly materials.

Plastic Tubs Market – Segmentation:

The global plastic tubs market is segmented by material type, shape, size, capacity, and end use. The pricing for plastic tubs has being done based on size segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in number of units.

On the basis of material type, the plastic tubs market has been segmented into:

Polyethylene (PE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Polypropylene (PP)

On the basis of shape, the plastic tubs market has been segmented into:

Round

Circular

On the basis of size, the plastic tubs market has been segmented into:

Less than 0.3 m

3 – 0.4 m

4 – 0.5 m

5 – 0.6 m

Above 0.6 m

On the basis of capacity, the plastic tubs market has been segmented into:

1 litre or Less

2 – 10 litre

11 – 30 litre

31 – 40 litre

Above 41 litre

On the basis of end use, the plastic tubs market has been segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Electronic industry

Printing & Stationary industry

Plastic Tubs Market – Regional Outlook:

Asian region and North America region have improved the food and beverages industry, and therefore, the market for Plastic tubs market is expected to rise. The Plastic tubs market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for Plastic tubs incorporated in the packaging of beverages, food, cosmetics and healthcare products, and pharmaceuticals. The increasing demand for proper and contamination free packaging drives the market for Plastic tubs in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

Plastic Tubs Market – Key Players:

Nova Polytek

Agri-Industrial Plastics Company

Alpha Packaging Amatech LLC

AB Container Inc.

Assmann Corporation of America

RPC M&H Plastics

TranPak Inc.

Diversified Plastics Inc.

Indiana Bottle Company, Inc.

Myton Industries, Inc.

Quantum Storage Systems

Rehrig Pacific Company

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

