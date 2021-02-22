Plastic Processing Machinery Market Growth Overview, Manufacturing Specifications and Application Details by Future Trends 2021 – 2025

Based on the Plastic Processing Machinery Market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. Trade Tensions Continue to simmer the Plastic Processing Machinery Market which could combine to boost the global Industry to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields Though the Pandemic remains. Apart from investing in new product development, manufacturers are moving to product + service offering from earlier product only focus continues on penetrating in domestic market.

The plastic processing machinery market is expected to reach a value of USD 31.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 42.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.24% over the forecast period of 2021 – 2026.

The Major players in the market are identified through revenues determined through primary and secondary research with the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; Haitian International Holdings Limited, The Chen Hsong Group, L.K. Technology Holdings Limited, Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited, and FU CHUN SHIN Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd, among others.

September 2020 – Engel Austria expanded the series of e-speed mould injection into the lower clamping force ranges, with a particular focus on manufacturers of thin-walled containers, buckets and matching lids. The new e-speed with a clamping force of 2800 kN will produce 1-litre round containers made of polypropylene in thin-wall technology

April 2020 – Hillenbrand Inc. announced that it entered a definitive agreement under which Hillenbrand acquired Milacron in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately USD 2 billion, including net debt of approximately USD 686 million as of March 31, 2019. This transaction represented a pivotal step in Hillenbrand’s vision to become a world-class global diversified industrial company by adding new strategic businesses in hot runner systems and injection molding to Hillenbrand’s portfolio through Milacron’s leading brands, including Mold-Masters and Milacron injection molding.

These manufacturers and distributors every year to learn about their challenges, priorities, and views of the economy. Giving manufacturers a friendly economic and regulatory landscape to return to will ease their transitions back to our shores and provide our country a much-needed boost.

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market Segmentation:

Segment by Type

IMM

Extrusion Machines

BMM

Segment by Application

Packaging

Construction

Automotive

As per the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), they consumed 13.8 billion gallons of bottled water in 2018. Also, according to a new national survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of the IBWA, more than nine in 10 Americans expect bottled water to be available wherever other drinks are sold. The improvement of product technology will improve the product performance of Plastic Processing Machinery and reduce costs. Most manufacturers are constantly launching new products to gain greater market share.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Plastic Processing Machinery Market these regions, from 2019 to 2026 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

For instance, according to the data by the US Census Bureau, the industry revenue of plastic packaging material and unlaminated films in the US in 2024 is expected to reach USD 38 Billion. Manufacturing adds a lot of value to the power of the U.S. economy. The National Association of Manufacturing estimates that every dollar spent in manufacturing adds $2.74 to the economy, including retailing, transportation, and business services.

US market growth while manufacturing has made up roughly 11% to 14% of real GDP since the ’40s, manufacturing’s share of employment in the U.S. economy has seen a steep decline in recent decades. As the U.S. job market shifted to other sectors, America’s edge as the world’s leading manufacturer slipped.

According to PlasticsEurope (PEMRG) data, the global production of plastics in 2018 stood at 359 million metric tons and seeing steady growth. statistics for the European Union’s (EU) manufacturing sector, as covered by NACE, it belongs to a set of statistical articles on ’Business economy by sector’. The manufacturing sector includes a vast range of activities and production techniques, from small-scale enterprises using traditional production techniques, an analysis of the manufacturing sector as a whole gives an idea of the scale of this sector.

Manufacturing is an essential component of gross domestic product (GDP). In the third quarter of 2020, manufacturing accounted for 11% of the overall U.S. GDP.2 According to the Chamber of Commerce, manufactured goods accounted for 82% of all exported merchandise in 2019. Indian manufacturers are also looking to gain a foothold in the global market by increasing sales in existing markets and by identifying new geographies.

