Plastic Pallets Market Size 2020: Industry Vertical, Current Growth & Demand, Regional Analysis and Top Impacting Factors With Leading Players

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Plastic Pallets Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The increase in use of a plastic pallet, investment in innovation, use of advanced technology and automation for manufacturing of plastic pallets, extreme durability and long-lasting, resistance to rotting and corrosion, ease of sanitization, resistance to foul odor, enhanced product protection, lightweight pallets, easy cleaning by use of chemicals, use of plastic pallets for international shipping, cost-effective shipment, reusable plastic pallets, returnable pallets, availability of second-hand pallets, and longer product life as compared to other materials are the key drivers that lead toward the growth of the global plastic pallets market.

However, the collapse of plastic on heavy storage for a long time, government regulation on the use of plastic, harmful impacts of plastic on the environment due to disposing of inefficiency, difficulty in repairing, expensive plastic pallets, increase in competition in the market, and availability of substitute products hinder the market growth.

The key manufacturers are inclined toward using the advanced technology in the plastic pallets such as incorporating radio frequency identification (RFID) tags in the plastic pallets for enabling the tracking of shipment and improving the logistic system.

Regions covered: North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

• Brambles

• OMNIPAK S.R.O.

• LOSCAM

• ORBIS Corporation

• Smart Flow Europe SA

• Bekuplast GmbH

• Meridian Group D.O.O

• Rehrig Pacific

• Schoeller Allibert

• Palettes Gestion Services

• Craemer Holding GmbH

• Falkenhahn AG

• Greystone Logistics

• Kamps Pallets

• Euro Pool System.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global supply chain of the plastic pallet market as the export and import restrictions have been imposed in many countries. The use of plastic pallets has also been limited due to government restrictions on trade.

○ The revenue and sales of the plastic pallets market have been affected due to the shutdown of distribution channels and transportation restrictions.

○ The lockdown scenario caused a decline in the production of plastic pallets due to the shutdown of manufacturing units and shortage of manpower.

○ The demand for second-hand plastic pallets is likely to reduce due to the widespread of coronavirus disease.

○ The returning policy of plastic pallets has been highly affected due to the restrictions in the transportation and concerns regarding the spread of the virus through surface contact.

