Plastic Packaging Market Briefing and Future Outlook 2021-2026 (Pandemic Impact Analysis) | DS Smith PLC, ES Plastic GmbH, Alto Packaging Ltd, Bemis Company Inc

The Plastic Packaging Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Plastic Packaging market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Plastic Packaging market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Plastic Packaging market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Plastic Packaging industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Plastic Packaging Market registered a CAGR of 3.47% over the forecast period, 2021-2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Plastic Packaging Market: DS Smith PLC, ES Plastic GmbH, Alto Packaging Ltd, Bemis Company Inc, Anchor Packaging Ltd, APPE Packaging Ltd, Binggrae Co. Ltd, ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG, Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Mondi PLC, Novolex Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd, RPC Group PLC, Sealed Air Corp., Sigma Plastics Group Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Tetra Pak International SA, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd, Transcontinental Inc., Winpak Limited, Huhtamaki Group, and others.

Key Market Trends

“Food Segment” to Occupy Major Share

– The food segment, is the largest source of demand for PET packaging products. According to the British Plastic Federation (BPF), over 70% of the soft drinks in the global market, are being packaged in PET plastic bottles, while, only 30% of them gets packed across other variety of packaging materials, such as glass bottles, metal cans, and paper-based cartons.

– Food packaging is one of the largest users of plastics. The demand for rigid plastic packaging for the food industry is witnessing demand, as they are increasingly replacing traditional materials such as paperboard, metals, and glass, owing to their beneficial properties, such as lightweight and reduced cost.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America is one of the fastest-growing regions when it comes to plastic packaging. According to the Plastic Oceans Foundation, more than 100 billion plastic bags are used by Americans every year. With such substantial consumption rates, 109 kg per capita, the United States is expected to continue as the leading market during the forecast period.

– Packaging industry in the North American region has undergone a drastic change in the recent years and the growth of e-commerce, along with innovations in digital printing, and sustainability are driving the market. Due to this, there has been an increased demand for sustainable flexible packaging.

– For instance, according to Flexible Packaging Association, more than 60% of consumers in North America are keen to pay more for tangible and functional packaging benefits, such as product protection, shipping friendly, and supply chain efficacy, among others.

Recent Market Development:

– June 2020 – Amcor partnered with Espoma Organic to innovate more sustainable packaging and launch a new bio-based polymer package. The polyethylene (PE) film contains 25% bio-based material, derived, in this case, from sugarcane.

– Sept 2020- Amcor collaborated with Nestle to launch recyclable flexible retort pouches that will improve the environmental footprint of consumer packaging by up to 60%, starting with wet cat food. The new pouch meets the packaging guidelines for a circular economy recently published by the CEFLEX Consortium.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Plastic Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

