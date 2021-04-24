Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market 2021 Key Country Analysis: Haitian International Holdings Limited, Chen Hsong Holdings Limited, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Engel Austria GmbH

An all-inclusive Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market report enriches with historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The forecast, analysis and estimations that are carried out in this report are all based upon the finest and well-established tools and techniques such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report also measures market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. Competitive intelligence covered in the Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market report is another very important aspect that assists businesses to thrive in the market.

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market by Machine Type (Hydraulic, All-Electric and Hybrid), Clamping Force (0-200 Tons Force, 201-500 Tons Force and Above 500 Tons Force), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics and Others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Download Exclusive Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4296121

The plastic injection molding machine market is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.74% from USD 8.9 billion in 2020. Plastic molds are widely used in the healthcare industry. Plastic injection molding machines are preferred for manufacturing medical products, as these machines offer high precision, accurate, and complex injection molded parts. These machines have application in surgical and medical devices such as syringes, vials, medical instruments, inhalers, cannulated, medicinal connectors, air systems, and prescription bottles. The outbreak of coronavirus across the globe has highlighted the healthcare industry. Due to explosive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the demand for medical equipment like syringes, air systems, and other medical instruments increased exponentially. Countries such as India and China, became the hub for manufacturing and meeting the demand for all these equipment across the globe.

“201-500 Tons Force is projected to grow at highest CAGR, by clamping force, during the forecast period”

The 201–500 ton-force segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value, in 2019 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the rising demand for medium-sized molded parts from major end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, and consumer goods. The clamping force of 201–500 ton-force is mainly used in medium-sized plastic injection molding machines. Machine types such as hydraulic, all-electric, and hybrid are available in 201–500 ton-force. These machines are mainly used for applications in the automotive, packaging, and consumer goods industries, where relatively medium-sized molded parts are required

“Hydraulic injection molding machine is the largest machine type for plastic injection molding machine market in 2019”

Hydraulic injection molding machine is the most popular machine type, primarily because of its long service life and a wide range of applications.

“Automotive is estimated to be the largest end-use industry in plastic injection molding machine market between 2020 and 2025.”

Plastic injection molding machines are predominantly used in manufacturing automotive components, interior wrapping, and assembly parts, such as automotive exteriors, car lenses, interior components, under-the-hood components, and filter components.

“APAC is expected to be the largest plastic injection molding machine market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.”

The APAC comprises major emerging nations such as China and India. Hence, the scope for the development of most industries is high in this region. The plastic injection molding machine market is growing significantly and offers opportunities for various manufacturers. The APAC region constitutes approximately 61.0% of the world’s population, and the manufacturing and processing sectors are growing rapidly in the region. The APAC is the largest plastic injection molding machine market with China being the major market which is expected to grow significantly. The rising disposable incomes and rising standards of living in emerging economies in the APAC are the major drivers for this market.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub segments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 27%

: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 27% By Designation : C-Level – 21%, Director Level – 23%, and Others – 56%

: C-Level – 21%, Director Level – 23%, and Others – 56% By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 18%, APAC – 41%, South America and Middle East & Africa – 11%,

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=4296121

Leading Players:

Haitian International Holdings Limited (China),

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (China),

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan),

Engel Austria GmbH (Austria),

Hillenbrand, Inc. (US), and others.

Reasons to buy this report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the plastic injection molding machine market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on plastic injection molding machine market offered by top players in the global plastic injection molding machine market

Comprehensive information on plastic injection molding machine market offered by top players in the global plastic injection molding machine market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the plastic injection molding machine market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the plastic injection molding machine market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for plastic injection molding machine market across regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for plastic injection molding machine market across regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global plastic injection molding machine market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global plastic injection molding machine market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the plastic injection molding machine market

In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the plastic injection molding machine market Impact of COVID-19 on plastic injection molding machine market

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=4296121

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us:

Call : + 1 888 391 5441

Email ID: sales@reportsandreports.com