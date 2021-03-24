Plastic Containers Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2020 to 2030

Plastic packaging products have increasingly replaced materials such as glass, metal, paper and wood in several applications, mainly because of their cost-effectiveness and flexibility to be molded in any size and shape with ease. As a recyclable material, environmental benefits such as energy savings and waste reduction is offered by plastic material for production of packaging such as containers. This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global plastic containers market for the forecast period 2020-2030, offering key insights on the growth prospects of the market.

Plastic Containers Market by Category

Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Energy Drink

Milk Products

Ready to Drink Beverages

Tea/Coffee

End User

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Other End Users

Pharmaceuticals

Printing & Stationary

Packaging Material

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene

Other Resins

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or Polyester)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Packaging Type

Bags & Pouches

Bottles & Jars

Boxes & Cartons

Containers (Plastic Containers, Metal Cans)

Others (Cups, Tubs, Bowls etc.)

Competitive Landscape

The global plastic containers market is highly competitive. In order to capitalize on the growing opportunities, the key market players are started with launching wide varieties of quality products.

For instance,

Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated launched its new extensive range of PET products such as PET Honey Bears, Black PET Sample Pack, and others in the last year in order to draw potential consumers. They are also providing Plastic Comparison Chart to their client to let them get access to the correct information about their plastic containers

Linpac Group Ltd launched its new extensive range of plastic containers such as Vertifresh-Flexible Packaging, Hotpacs boxes & trays, and others in 2020

CKS Packaging Incorporated launched their new range of plastic containers of various sizes such as 128 oz 8 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, 96 oz 6 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, 48 oz 3 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, and others in the last year

Sonoco Products Company launched its new exclusive range of plastic containers such as Hinged & Lidded Rigid Plastic Containers, In-Mold Label Containers, Rigid Blister Packaging, and others in 2020

Some of the key market players are-

Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated

AMCOR Ltd, Bemis Company Incorporated

CKS Packaging Incorporated

Constar International LLC

Huhtamaki Oyj, Letica Corporation

Linpac Group Ltd

Sonoco Products Company

Plastipak Holdings Incorporated

Research Methodology

Fact.MR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of Fact.MR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,

Primary research

Secondary research

Trade research

Focused interviews

Social media analysis

