Plastic Containers Market: Historical and Future Outlook

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Growth of Plastic Containers market is huge. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Plastic container manufacturers are witnessing a spike in demand owing to the rise in requirement for single-use packaging. Being light-weighted, affordable, and non-reactant, plastic containers are finding applications across the spectrum – from beverages to bottled water. While the adverse effects of plastics on environment is well-documented, manufacturers are continuously researching to innovate environment-friendly plastic packaging solutions in order to secure their positions in the long run.

The latest report by Fact.MR offers a thorough analysis of the growth and scope of the global plastic containers market along with a detailed depiction of the market trends and potential. The report also provides an insight of the supply-demand trends over the key regions and the approaches taken by the manufacturers across the globe.

Historical and Future Outlook

While key factors for demand were multi-pronged, increasing applications across the food & beverages industries have generated a slew of opportunities for prominent manufacturers of plastic containers in the past years. According to Fact.MR, the market surpassed the 4% CAGR mark between 2015 and 2019.

The European Commission (EC) stated that in the last 10 years, EU food and drink exports have doubled reaching over EUR 90 billion and contributing to a positive balance of approximately EUR 30 billion.

An analysis of key end-use industries reveals significantly bullish prospects for plastic container manufacturers. As stated by the China Chain Store & Franchise Association, China’s food & beverage (F&B) sector reached approximately US$ 595 billion in 2019, representing a 7.8% increase over 2018.

Fact.MR opines global plastic containers market revenues to grow at nearly 4.5% between 2020 and 2030.

What’s Driving the Revenue of the Plastic Containers Manufacturers?

Plastic has emerged as an effective alternative to packaging materials such as glass, paper, wood, metal, and others due to their cost-effectiveness and non-reactivity with food, beverages and cosmetics, light-weight, and hassle-free process cycle.

According to the European Commission (EC), Germany has the largest cosmetics market valued at EUR 11.7 billion, followed by France (EUR 10.4 billion), the United Kingdom (EUR 10 billion), and Italy (EUR 8.8 billion).

As per the data published by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the food marketing system including food service and food retailing in the United States supplied approximately US$ 1.77 trillion worth of food in 2019 out of which US$ 969.4 billion was supplied by foodservice facilities.

As the latest research reports indicate steady growth of these sectors through 2030, the plastic containers manufacturers are set to launch wider varieties of high-quality products to capitalize on the growing opportunities.

The report answers important questions which include:

Why is player leading the Plastic Containers Market in region?

Which factors pose a negative impact on the Plastic Containers Market growth?

What was the value registered by the Plastic Containers Market in 2018?

What challenges do the Plastic Containers Market players face during R&D stages?

Which countries contribute a significant share to the total market revenue in region?

Key findings of the Market report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the Plastic Containers market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Market player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the Market during the forecast period.

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Landscape

Abort Gate Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking -Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030:

Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking- Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030:

Vacuum Loaders Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030:

