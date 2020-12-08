Plastic Compounding Market Is Set To Witness A Substantial CAGR Of 6.08% In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2026 | Leading Players- BASF SE, SABIC, Dow,KRATON CORPORATION

Global plastic compounding market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.08% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rapid industrialization and technological advancement in electrical and electronic companies are the factor for the growth of this market.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

BASF SE, SABIC, Dow, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., KRATON CORPORATION., DuPont de Nemours, RTP Company, 3M, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covestro AG, WASHINGTON PENN PLASTIC CO., , Eurostar Engineering Plastics, KURARAY CO.,, TEIJIN LIMITED, LANXESS, Solvay, Ravago, Heritage Plastics, , Sumitomo Bakelite Co.,, Nova Polymers, , Adell Plastics and others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Deep analysis about market status, enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Plastic Compounding Market.

Key Questions Answered by Plastic Compounding Market Report

1. What was the Plastic Compounding Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?.

2. What will be the CAGR of Plastic Compounding Market during the forecast period (2020 – 2026)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2020 – 2026).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Plastic Compounding Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Market Definition: Global Plastic Compounding Market

Compounding is a process in which plastics are manufactured by combining or mixing the different polymers or additives at a molten state. These blends are generally dosed automatically via feeders / hoppers with setpoints. They have the ability to change the physical, thermal, electrical and aesthetic characteristics of the products. Extrusion is mainly used for the compounding. These plastic compounding are widely used in industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, industry, medical and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising disposable income will drive the market growth

Increasing demand in construction sector mainly in flooring, insulation materials, storage tanks can also act as a market driver

Growth in automotive industry will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising demand and large investment in the water and sanitation management including irrigation, power and transport will boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost in the price of the raw materials including polymers, additives and fillers will restrain the market growth

Environmental regulations associated with the plastic recycling will also hinder the market growth

Fluctuation in the price of crude oil and petrochemical

